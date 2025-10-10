Where to watch United States vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

United States and Ecuador will face each other in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Two World Cup-bound teams are set to collide as the United States meets Ecuador in an international friendly. The USA, already guaranteed a spot in the 2026 tournament as one of the host nations, continues its CONCACAF Qualifiers campaign to stay sharp ahead of next year’s showcase.

Ecuador, fresh off an impressive CONMEBOL qualifying run that saw them finish second only to Lionel Messi’s Argentina, will also use this matchup as a key tune-up opportunity with no official fixtures remaining before the World Cup.

When will the United States vs Ecuador match be played?

United States play against Ecuador in a 2025 international friendly game this Friday, October 10, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

United States vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch United States vs Ecuador in the USA

This International Friendly clash between United States and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo.

Other options are Universo, Peacock, Telemundo, Watch TNT, Amazon Prime Video, Max, TNT USA, truTV USA and Westwood One Sports.