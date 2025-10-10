Trending topics:
Friendly

Where to watch United States vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

United States will take on Ecuador in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Christian Pulisic of the United States
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the United States

United States and Ecuador will face each other in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch United States vs Ecuador online in the US on Fubo]

Two World Cup-bound teams are set to collide as the United States meets Ecuador in an international friendly. The USA, already guaranteed a spot in the 2026 tournament as one of the host nations, continues its CONCACAF Qualifiers campaign to stay sharp ahead of next year’s showcase.

Ecuador, fresh off an impressive CONMEBOL qualifying run that saw them finish second only to Lionel Messi’s Argentina, will also use this matchup as a key tune-up opportunity with no official fixtures remaining before the World Cup.

Advertisement

When will the United States vs Ecuador match be played?

United States play against Ecuador in a 2025 international friendly game this Friday, October 10, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Advertisement

United States vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch United States vs Ecuador in the USA

This International Friendly clash between United States and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo

Other options are Universo, Peacock, Telemundo, Watch TNT, Amazon Prime Video, Max, TNT USA, truTV USA and Westwood One Sports.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch Poland vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly
Soccer

Where to watch Poland vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly

Where to watch England vs Wales live in the USA: International Friendly
Soccer

Where to watch England vs Wales live in the USA: International Friendly

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?
Soccer

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?

Better Collective Logo