USA vs Ecuador: Lineups for 2025 international friendly in Austin today, Oct. 10

The USA will face Ecuador in a 2025 international friendly as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, where they will serve as one of the host nations. These friendlies carry extra weight, as they could impact both teams’ FIFA ranking positions and, ultimately, their seeding in the tournament.

The USA already have a guaranteed spot in the World Cup as hosts, which is why they are not competing in the ongoing Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Still, this matchup offers a valuable opportunity to assess the team’s current form and how they are shaping up for the biggest competition in soccer.

Meanwhile, head coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to field his strongest lineup available to face La Tri. The Americans’ last friendly against Japan — a 2-0 win — provided some relief for the players and staff, especially for Pochettino, who avoided what would have been his eighth loss in 18 matches and continues to build momentum toward 2026.

Ecuador, on the other hand, come into this game riding high after one of their best World Cup Qualifying campaigns in history. They finished second behind Argentina, losing only twice and conceding just five goals in 18 matches. They also closed out the qualifiers with an impressive win over Argentina, underlining their excellent form.

USA expected lineup vs Ecuador

One of the key strengths for the USA lies in their midfield and attacking depth, where several players are enjoying strong seasons abroad. Christian Pulisic, a star at AC Milan, remains the focal point of the attack and the team’s creative engine.

Alongside him, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun bring experience and finishing power to the lineup. Pochettino’s expected starting XI could be: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tanner Tessmann, Cristian Roldan; Alejandro Zendejas, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

Ecuador expected lineup vs USA

Ecuador enter this friendly in great form, known for their compact defensive style and efficiency in transition. However, they will be without three key players as they aim to strengthen their position for a potential Pot 2 spot in the World Cup draw. Center-back Piero Hincapie remains sidelined with an injury sustained at Arsenal.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo and winger Gonzalo Plata are also unavailable for this match. The biggest surprise in the squad is the call-up of Botafogo goalkeeper Cristhian Loor, who earns a rare opportunity with the senior team.

Beccacece’s expected XI could be: Hernan Galindez; Joel Ordonez, Felix Torres, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan; Angelo Preciado, Jordy Alcivar, Alan Franco, Pedro Vite; Nilson Angulo, Enner Valencia.