Why is Ousmane Dembele not starting for France vs Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

France will make their debut in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ukraine. After finishing third in the Nations League, head coach Didier Deschamps’ team is the clear favorite in today’s game. Also, it has great players in its squad, such as Kylian Mbappe, who can make a difference. However, it will have to make its debut without Ousmane Dembele in the starting lineup, as despite having a stellar season with PSG, he was sent to the bench.

Ousmane’s absence from the starting lineup is not just a tactical choice by France head coach Didier Deschamps. L’Equipe reports that the PSG star striker missed a closed-door training session before the World Cup Qualifiers. Although no injury has been cited, questions about his physical readiness remain after his hamstring issue suffered against Toulouse. As a result, his participation may be confined to a few minutes off the bench, or he could sit out entirely.

Despite France’s depth of world-class talent, concerns about his physical condition cast a shadow over the offense. This is particularly significant following an outstanding season with PSG, where he played 53 matches, netting 35 goals and providing 16 assists. His performance also positions him as a prime contender for the Ballon d’Or award. For that reason, fans are expecting him to have more playing time in the upcoming games.

France lineup vs Ukraine

With Ousmane Dembele absent from the starting lineup, head coach Didier Deschamps decided to include young Bradley Barcola in his place. In addition, France have most of their stars, such as Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe, so they have maintained a similar lineup to the one they have been using for several games.

Kylian Mbappe of France reacts following defeat in the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Considering this, France will play as follows in their debut in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe.

What’s next for France in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers?

After today’s game, France embark on a crucial stretch of games that will shape their journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Competing in Group D, they will face off against formidable opponents Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan. Their next outing is set for September 9, as they take on Iceland to wrap up the initial doubleheader of the qualifiers.