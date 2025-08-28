Lamine Yamal vs Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona and PSG set to clash in 2025-26 Champions League

The upcoming 2025/26 edition of the UEFA Champions League already carries high expectations after last season’s debut of the new format. PSG lifted the trophy as new champions, but many fans were left wanting to see a dream final between the Parisians and Barcelona — a matchup that would have pitted Ballon d’Or contenders Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal against each other.

The draw for the standings phase has now delivered the clash everyone was waiting for, with Barcelona set to face PSG in this stage of the competition. That means the Catalan side’s calendar shapes up as follows:

Barcelona play at home against PSG (FRA), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Olympiacos (GRE) and Copenhagen (DEN), while traveling to face Chelsea (ENG), Club Brugge (BEL), Slavia Prague (CZE) and Newcastle (ENG).

On the other hand, the reigning champions’ schedule is packed with high-stakes matches. PSG host Bayern Munich (GER), Atalanta (ITA), Tottenham (ENG), and Newcastle (ENG), while traveling to face Barcelona (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Sporting Lisbon (POR), and Athletic Bilbao (ESP).

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Barcelona’s journey last season

Barcelona delivered an impressive performance in the league phase, establishing themselves as one of the highest-scoring teams in the competition. They finished second in the league table with 19 points after a draw in the final match against Atalanta. Their knockout stage started against Benfica in the round of 16, with Barcelona overcoming the Portuguese side in a tie decided by the return leg at home.

The Catalan side’s campaign remained notable as they reached the semifinals to face Inter Milan. In a tense two-leg series ending 6-7 on aggregate, Barcelona battled against the Italian club’s defensive solidity. Lamine Yamal, the young prodigy, shined with game-changing plays, showcasing his talent and promising future in European elite soccer, although the effort fell short of a final appearance.

PSG’s journey last season

PSG experienced a rollercoaster run in the league phase, recovering from a four-match winless streak to secure a playoff spot. Despite the early struggles, Luis Enrique’s side showed their potential in the final stretch of the league phase, ensuring advancement to the knockout rounds. In the playoffs, PSG dominated, defeating Brest with a commanding 10-0 aggregate score.

The Parisian side’s path to the final was challenging, eliminating all four English clubs in the tournament: Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal. Ousmane Dembele emerged as one of the team’s key figures, contributing crucial goals and assists.

In the final, held at the Munich Football Arena, PSG faced Inter Milan. The Parisians controlled the match and claimed victory with a 5-0 scoreline, capturing their first UEFA Champions League title and capping a historic season.