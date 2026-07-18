Which England players may not play at the 2030 World Cup?

England have a mix of experience and youth, but the older part of the roster might not be back once for the 2030 World Cup.

The England national team is a very good blend of experienced players and highly-touted prospects. However, when we fast forward this roster all the way into the 2030 World Cup, some names might not be there.

Hence, England’s FIFA ranking might be different by then, and the same might happen for their roster. Also, out of the possible names that might not return, some are heavy hitters.

For instance, after England’s elimination by Argentina, questions on Harry Kane’s future for 2030 World Cup rose. Hence, some sort of rebuild might be in order for the Three Lions for the next World Cup.

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List of England players that might not return for 2030 World Cup

A lot of the roster is in jeopardy of not coming back. Of course, the main reason for this is the age of certain players on the roster right now. Hence, it’s time to look at the names in jeopardy of not going to the 2030 World Cup.

Jordan Henderson of England

Player 2026 Age Projected 2030 Age Primary Reason for Potential Absence Jordan Henderson 36 40 Natural retirement / age. Dan Burn 34 38 Natural retirement / age. Harry Kane 32 36 Generational turnover at the striker position/ potential decline in form. John Stones 32 36 Injury history / age and physical wear-and-tear. Jordan Pickford 32 36 Loss of starting spot to younger goalkeeping prospects. Ollie Watkins 30 34 Drop-off in raw physical pace / squad depth. Ivan Toney 30 34 Tactical evolution / younger forwards emerging.

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England’s young core will arrive to the 2030 World Cup in his prime

Players like Jude Bellingham (23 years old), Bukayo Saka (24), Kobbie Mainoo (21), Nico O’Reilly (21), Marc Guehi (26), Elliott Anderson (23), and Declan Rice (27) are all likely to not only be in the 2030 World Cup, but to be in their respective primes as the leaders of the new generation.

Other players who weren’t called for this tournament but may very well be for the 2030 edition are Myles Lewis-Skelly (19), Tino Livramento (23), Cole Palmer (24), and Phil Foden (26). Hence, England will be ones to watch in the future.