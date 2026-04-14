Why isn’t Pau Cubarsi playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in second leg of 2026 UCL QF?

Pau Cubarsi is suspended and will not play today as he serves a one-match ban for the decisive Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, a major blow for a Barcelona defense that must reorganize under pressure.

The 18-year-old center-back was at the heart of the first-leg drama, sent off just before halftime. The decision, confirmed after a VAR review, forced Barça to play with 10 men as they eventually lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg.

With a semifinal spot on the line and no margin for error, his absence adds another layer of tension to a matchup already defined by controversy, fine margins and the need for a near-perfect performance.

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Why was Pau Cubarsi shown a red card?

Pau Cubarsi was shown a red card for fouling Giuliano Simeone while he was through on goal, denying a clear scoring opportunity. The incident took place just before halftime in the first leg between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Pau Cubarsi applauds the fans after the Copa Del Rey Semi Final Second Leg match (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The young center-back brought down Simeone near the edge of the box as the Atletico forward broke free toward goal, prompting the referee to initially award a foul and a yellow card.

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However, after a VAR review, the decision was upgraded to a straight red card. Officials determined that the foul met the criteria for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO), which mandates a dismissal under UEFA rules.

The sending-off proved decisive. Barcelona were forced to play with 10 men for over half the match, and Atletico capitalized immediately—with Julian Alvarez scoring from the resulting free kick as the away team eventually secured a 2-0 win.

How long is Pau Cubarsi’s suspension?

Pau Cubarsi’s suspension is one match, ruling him out of the second leg against Madrid. While only a single-game ban, the timing significantly increases its impact, coming in a KO match where Barcelona must overturn a two-goal deficit.

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Under UEFA regulations, a straight red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity typically results in a one-game suspension, unless the offense is deemed violent or excessive.

In his case, the foul fell into the standard DOGSO category, meaning no extended ban was applied. His absence forces coach Hansi Flick to reshuffle the defensive line in a must-win scenario.

How has Pau Cubarsi been performing this season?

Pau Cubarsi has firmly established himself in Barcelona’s starting XI, playing 26 LaLiga matches and logging close to 2,000 minutes in the competition. He has also contributed with 1 goal.

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One of his most remarkable strengths is his involvement in build-up play. He averages over 84 completed passes per game, one of the highest figures among defenders, highlighting how central he’s to the possession-based system.

His passing accuracy sits above 91%, reinforcing his reputation as a ball-playing center-back who rarely wastes possession. Beyond passing, his overall impact is reflected in advanced metrics.

He ranks among the top players in LaLiga for total passes and offensive touches, unusual for a center-back and a clear sign of how much Barcelona rely on him to progress the ball from deep areas.

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Defensively, he has also been solid. He contributes regularly with tackles, interceptions and clearances, while maintaining strong positional awareness rather than relying purely on physical duels.

His performances have earned him an average match rating above 7.2, a strong mark for a defender in a top European league. Looking at the bigger picture, his rise has been historic.

He has already surpassed 90 senior appearances for Barcelona before turning 20, and even reached the 100-game milestone at an unusually young age—something achieved by very few players in club history.