Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is not with the French national team for their final World Cup Qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland. Here, find out why.

The European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 continue on Thursday, and there will be plenty of action to see. The path to Qatar 2022 draws to a close in November with a double matchday that will determine the teams who will compete in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next winter.

First up, France will come against Kazakhstan at the Olympic Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the Group D Matchday 7 of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Three days later, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the Blues will travel to Finland for the final and decisive Group D qualifying match.

Several players of Didier Deschamps' side will miss the Matchday 7 and Matchday 8 clashes, and Manchester United star midfielder, Paul Pogba is one of them. Here you will find out why the 28-year-old France international is out of the last two European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Paul Pogba to miss World Cup Qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland

Due to a right thigh injury, Manchester United star player Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland. The 28-year-old midfielder was pictured exiting a training session with the French national team on Monday, clearly in discomfort.

During practice, he was injured after taking a shot with his right foot. He was subsequently escorted off the field by team doctor Franck Le Gall. Pogba will depart France on Tuesday, and coach Didier Deschamps has named Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout to take his place. On Tuesday, Veretout arrived at the team camp, Clairefontaine.

"Paul Pogba has been forced to withdraw from France's next two games against Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes and Finland in Helsinki," according to a statement from the French football association. Pogba was suspended for Manchester United's previous two Premier League matches, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City and a 3-0 triumph over Tottenham, after getting sent off in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool.