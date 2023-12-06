Jack Grealish has scored a single goal so far this season. Despite being one of the key players for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, Jack will not be available for the Matchweek 15 game against Aston Villa on December 6, 2023, at 3:15 PM (ET) at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Grealish played for Manchester City last week against Tottenham in a tough game that ended in a 3-3 draw. Grealish scored one of the three goals in the 81st minute.

Manchester City will miss Grealish’s presence, as he is a key forward. However, they have other options to replace him. But watching Grealish playing against his former team is something that people were waiting during season.

Reason for Grealish’s Absence

Jack Grealish was booked during Matchweek 14, bringing his total number of yellow cards to five. According to Premier League rules, a player with five yellow cards receives a one-game suspension. Therefore, Grealish will not be available to play against Aston Villa.

Rodri is another player who will not be available for Manchester City due to yellow card accumulation. He also received his fifth yellow card during the game against Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola has several options to replace Grealish. He could use Jeremy Doku, Kovacic, or Stones. The decision will depend on what the team needs during the game against Aston Villa.

Manchester City are currently in third place in the standings with 30 points, six points behind Arsenal, who lead the league with 36 points. Manchester City’s last three matches have been draws against Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham.

When will Jack Grealish be back with Manchester City?

Jack Grealish will be able to play for Manchester City next week in Matchweek 16 against Luton Town on the road. After that game, Manchester City will have a Champions League game against Red Star, followed by a Matchweek 17 home game against Crystal Palace.

Grealish time with Aston Villa

Jack Grealish played for Aston Villa from 2012 to 2021. He made 185 appearances for the club and scored 29 goals. He was a key player for Aston Villa during his time at the club, and he helped them to win promotion to the Premier League in 2019.