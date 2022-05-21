Manchester United will lose Paul Pogba at the end of the season when his contract expires. Despite his high salary expectations, cross ciry-rivals Manchester City were willing to sign him on a free transfer. However, the Frenchman changed his mind when they agreed on conditions.

Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United expires on June 30, thus he will be a free agent in the upcoming transfer window. While some Red Devils supporters will be relieved to see him go, his departure will be another sting in the tail for the club since they will not get any compensation from his sale.

The 29-year-old midfielder has had a slew of suitors such as the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, after the two sides agreed to their separation. He had also been linked with a move to city-rivals Manchester City as a replacement for the departing Citizens' captain, Fernandinho.

However, it seems that the Frenchman has made up his mind to play his socccer somewhere else. In fact, Pogba has agreed personal terms with Juventus in order to return to the club as a free agent in the summer of 2019. He will sign a three-year deal paying €10 million each season, in addition to performance-based incentives.

Why Paul Pogba U-turned after agreeing deal with Manchester City

When Manchester City offered to lure him, Pogba turned it down despite having perviously reached an agreement with the club over personal terms for a prospective free transfer this summer.

The reason for this was because he was concerned about the wrath from United fans, according to reports in The Times newspaper. Manchester's red half is reported to have made his existence in the city intolerable because of the negative response it would elicit.

The French midfielder has subsequently changed his mind about going to the other side of town after learning how his move would be greeted in the city's red half. After his club-record return to United in 2016, the player has enjoyed two spells with the Red Devils, the second of which was somewhat disappointing.

Carlos Tevez was the most recent high-profile player to leave United for the Sky Blues in 2009 and became an immediate enemy in the process. Because he didn't want to cause another uproar, Pogba has chosen to back out of his agreement to join Etihad and notify Pep Guardiola that he would be transferring overseas instead.