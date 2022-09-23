Before Qatar 2022 gets underway, the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League came back for the final rounds of the group stage. Spain coach Luis Enrique named a powerful squad, but he didn’t call up Sergio Ramos.

Why was Sergio Ramos not called up for Spain to face Switzerland and Portugal?

Spain head into the final two rounds of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage in great fashion, leading Group 2 of League A with 8 points. However, their leadership will be at stake when they take on Switzerland and Portugal.

Needless to say, the only thing everyone cares about in world soccer right now is Qatar 2022. The FIFA World Cup starts in less than two months, so the hype is understandable. But this international window is still important.

Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique has big decisions to make, as he will have to submit the World Cup roster soon. Considering that this is the last break before the big tournament, many are wondering why Sergio Ramos wasn’t called up.

Why is Sergio Ramos not playing for Spain?

This season, the veteran defender finally got to play consistently at Paris Saint-Germain. Even so, Luis Enrique explained that he didn’t select Sergio Ramos because he feels that Spain has better center-backs.

"It's great news to see Sergio Ramos after a year and a little,” Enrique said, via Marca. “Now he competes and does it often and from there I can tell you what you want, but I think the best ones to play as central defenders are the central defenders that are here".

Ramos, 36, is the player with the most caps for Spain. However, he lost playing time with the national team since being struck by injuries last year. Now, his chances of playing in the World Cup are in danger.