Why wasn't Enner Valencia called up by Ecuador to face Venezuela and Chile?

Ecuador resume their campaign in the South American Qualifiers by taking on Venezuela and Chile in the November international break. La Tri started the journey towards the 2026 World Cup on the right foot, but now their abilities will be put to test as Enner Valencia won’t be eligible.

The veteran striker had to leave the field during Internacional’s game against Palmeiras in the Brazilian league, with the Ecuadorian FA later announcing he would miss the national team’s upcoming games.

“Following the medical examination carried out by his club (Internacional) on the player Enner Valencia, it was decided to remove him from the call-up for the November double-header,” the federation said in a statement.

While the extent of Valencia’s injury isn’t clear yet, the knock seems to be serious enough to prevent him from playing for Ecuador this time. Needless to say, it will be a notable absence for Felix Sanchez Bas’ team. The 34-year-old has more than 40 international goals.

Ecuador dealing with multiple absentees

While Valencia is perhaps the biggest loss for this window, Ecuador will have to deal with other notable absences. Goalkeeper Moises Ramirez has also been ruled out due to injury, just like Brighton star Pervis Estupiñan.

Jhoanner Sanchez, who was expected to replace the left-back, also picked up an injury while playing for Independiente del Valle during the weekend. Sanchez Bas still had time to fill in these gaps, but it’s still a huge blow.

Valencia’s spot was taken by Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana, whose form with the Herons has increased since the arrival of Lionel Messi. Ecuador will visit Venezuela on Thursday, Nov. 16, before they host Chile on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Ecuador have little margin for error

Following a group stage exit at Qatar 2022, Ecuador started their path towards 2026 with positive results. However, the three-point deduction they suffered due to the Byron Castillo case will force them to make a bigger effort throughout the tournament.

Ecuador should have 7 points by now, but the sanction sees them in sixth place with just four points. Let’s keep in mind that the top six teams on the table qualify for the next World Cup, while the 7th-seeded country plays the inter-continental playoff.

With the World Cup field being expanded to 48 teams in 2026, no one wants to miss out on a ticket to the big tournament. Therefore, Ecuador have to make it up for the points they were already deducted. Otherwise, they could fall short of their ultimate goal, which is to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup.