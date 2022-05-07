Neymar or Lionel Messi might be on the market as Paris Saint-Germain could be obliged to give up on one of them. Here, find out why.

PSG: This is why the Ligue 1 side could be forced to sell Lionel Messi or Neymar in upcoming transfer window

Reports indicate several of Paris Saint-Germain's current players are planning to depart when their contracts expire this summer in the midst of the club's best efforts to keep Kylian Mbappe. According to new Ligue 1 salary bill guidelines, PSG may be obliged to offload one of Neymar or Lionel Messi.

The 30-year-old winger is widely expected to depart the Parc des Princes after this campaign despite the management's efforts to lure him to a new contract, which will likely include a considerable rise in wages.

Meanwhile, even before Spanish media said that Barcelona couldn't bring back Lionel Messi, the 34-year-old Argentine forward was widely considered to be interested in rejoining his former team.

Why PSG could sell Lionel Messi or Neymar in summer

It has been suggested by the English outlet Daily Star, that Ligue 1 is considering imposing additional salary bill limitations on Paris Saint-Germain due to their club's presence on a list of the top earners in France's premier division.

French clubs will no longer be permitted to have a payroll bill that exceeds 70 percent of their revenue, according to the DNCG, the organization in charge of keeping track of the finances of Ligue 1 teams. The Parisians presently stand at 91 percent, thus to avoid punishment, they may be forced to sell some of their most high-earning players.

Neymar is thought to be earning over £850,000 a week in Paris, while Messi, who has a year left on his contract, is estimated to be earning around £700,000 per week. On the other hand, as per reports, Kylian Mbappe earns a reported £460,000 each week.

In addition to Mbappe, there's a chance that either Neymar or the Argentine star may be traded in the next transfer window, with the Brazilian having been linked with a move because of his fractured connection with the team's fans.

AS, a Spanish publication, reports that the moment may have come to split ways with Neymar as well. With PSG seeming willing to lose money on the world's most expensive player, they have placed a modest asking price of £76 million (€89 million) on the forward.