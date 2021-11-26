Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will clash off on Saturday at Volkswagen Arena in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Wolfsburg will come against Borussia Dortmund at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 9:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this German league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US.

This will be their 49th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 29 games so far; Wolfsburg have celebrated a victory nine times to this day, and the remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 24, 2021, when the Dortmund side grabbed a 2-0 win away in Wolfsburg in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM (ET)

Location: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Storylines

Borussia Dortmund have been in great form in the Bundesliga lately. In their last five fixtures, they have triumphed four times and lost once (WLWWW). Meanwhile, Wolfsburg have won and lost twice in their last five matches, while drawing once (DWWLL).

Die Borussen currently sit in second place on the Bundesliga table with 27 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, the Wolfsburg side are placed four positions below them, in sixth place in Bundesliga with 20 points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 18, 1997, when the Dortmund side managed to narrowly win 2-1 at home. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 13 game between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, to be played on Saturday, at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Borussia. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +150 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Wolfsburg have a +180 odds to cause an upset in the 13th round, while a tie would result in an +240 payout.

FanDuel Wolfsburg +180 Tie +240 Borussia Dortmund +150

* Odds via FanDuel