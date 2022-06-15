Barcelona have another ace in their sleeve in an attempt to poach another Chelsea star this summer. Xavi Hernandez's side plan to use Sergiño Dest to get the Blues to give up on their player.

Barcelona are expected to undertake a major squad change in the summer to add depth ahead of the new season under new manager Xavi Hernandez. The former midfielder had a good start with the Catalan giants despite failing to lift any trophy last term.

As per the latest reports, the Spaniard has requested the recruitment of an extra defender in addition to the free transfer of Andreas Christensen, who has already agreed to join the Catalans on a two-year deal. Frank Kessie of Milan will also add to the Barca depth in midfield.

In addition to the financial shortfall, the side has encountered a number of additional difficulties in their search for new additions. In the summer, a number of Blaugrana players are expected to depart the club. President Joan Laporta has a 'plan B' in case they fail to cash in on them in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona and Chelsea to swap Dest and Alonso?

It is no secret that Barcelona have been discussing a move with Marcos Alonso in recent months. Now, to get Chelsea to let the Spaniard leave, Barca have proposed a swap deal with another right-back Serginho Dest.

Dest's departure is being considered since the Blaugrana believe that the right-back position needs improving. In spite of the fact that Xavi sees enormous promise in the 21-year-old and believes he has made significant improvements in recent months, the manager has taken this position on the player.

90Min reports that Chelsea would be interested in the USMNT international's flexibility because of his time spent on the left flank, although Emerson Palmieri is expected to be given an opportunity to resurrect his career this summer. In order to get a price for the left-back before he goes for free next summer, the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners must find a buyer before his contract expires.

Ben Chilwell's extended absence from the Blues team has had a positive effect on Alonso's career, as he scored four goals and provided five assists in 28 Premier League appearances last season. As a result, it's not clear whether the 31-year-old has made an official transfer request, but it's believed that he's inquired about leaving.