The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been hit with scandal as the tournament is set to kick off on July 20th. Zambia, who are in Group C with Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan will have a dark cloud hovering over the team. A player who wishes to remain anonymous stated the damning allegation to the Guardian.

The player in question stated, “If he [Mwape] wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes… It’s normal that the coach sleeps with the players in our team.”

Bruce Mwape who has been the coach of Zambia since 2018 has not commented on the allegations instead sending all questions to the federation’s press office.

Allegations of threats and sexual misconduct

According to The Guardian the allegations stem as far back as September 2022, where Mwape and the under-17 coach Kaluba Kangwa are both being investigated.

The Zambian federation stated, “Although we have no record of official complaints from anyone on the allegations, we consider these allegations very serious and have opened an inquiry into the matter,” the FAZ’s general secretary, Adrian Kashala, said in a statement. “We shall collaborate with the Zambia Police Service and other relevant stakeholders in dealing with this matter.”

A source close to the players told the Guardian, “They are being threatened with punitive action if they dare say anything about what happened… The federation is turning a blind eye because the women have had good results. It’s their way to show to the public and the authorities’ success and a good image. But behind the scenes, it’s very ugly.”

At the moment the allegations are being looked into and FIFA has been made aware of their existence, but the show marches on as Zambia will play the Women’s World Cup with Mwape on the touchline.