All country athletes receive a payment for every medal they win for their country, and the United States is no exception, the US Olympians get a hefty amount for winning medals for the country.

US Winter Olympians train hard all season to proudly wear the country's flag on their uniforms but that same sacrifice is rewarded every year regardless of whether it's the Summer or Winter Olympics. In addition to winning medals, it is an opportunity to receive other types of rewards such as sponsorship deals with top brands. After all, the Olympians need money to pay their rent.

The most valuable medals are the gold ones, in the 2022 Winter Olympics the athletes know that those are the most fought medals and they are also the ones deserving of the biggest money prizes awarded by the US Olympic Committee.

The US Winter Olympic team will be one of the most dominant in the event therefore the Olympians who will receive the biggest amount of money are the US Olympians. But not all nations pay their athletes, some do not receive a penny for the medals they win for their countries.

How much do US Winter Olympic medalists get paid?

The payment per medal is the same for the Winter Olympics and Summer Olympics, athletes get $37,500 for each gold medal (about the same value as a Super Bowl ring); $22,500 for the silver medals, and $15,000 for the bronze medals. It is a fair payment for the sacrifice during the Winter Olympics.

Does the US Olympic Committee cover personal expenses for Olympians?

Most of the expenses are covered by the olympic committee, food, transportation, and hotel is paid by the committee. Some athletes receive direct payment from their personal Sponsors, but the only payment athletes receive from the committee is when they win medals for the country.