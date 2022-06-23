The 2022 Candidates Tournament continues its course. The tournament will define who will be the challenger of the current world champion, Magnus Carlsen. Round 6 has been played. Find out here who leads the competition and the matchups for round 7.

The 2022 Candidates Tournament is currently underway. This chess tournament takes place at the Palace of Santoña in Madrid, Spain, and will define which player will win the chance to challenge the world champion, Magnus Carlsen.

The tournament started on June 17, and consists of 14 rounds, and six rounds have been played to date. In addition, like all Candidates Tournament since 2013, it has a two-round league format. The World Championship is scheduled for 2023, where there the winner will face Carlsen.

Four games were played in round six. Two ended in a draw, and the other two had a winner. Teimour Radjabov and Hikaru Nakamura finished their games in a draw against Richard Rapport and Liren Ding, respectively. While Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Fabiano Caruana played with black pieces and beat Alireza Firouzja.

Standings after 6 rounds of 2022 Candidates Tournament

Players Points Ian Nepomniachtchi 4 1/2 Fabiano Caruana 4 Hikaru Nakamura 3 Richard Rapport 3 Liren Ding 2 1/2 Teimour Radjabov 2 1/2 Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2 1/2 Alireza Firouzja 2

It remains to be seen how the tournament will end, but Carlsen said he will only defend his title against Firouzja, and the Frenchman is currently in last place in the standings.

2022 Candidates Tournament 7th round: Clashes

Chess players will have Friday, June 24 off and will compete again on Saturday, June 25.

Richard Rapport vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Jan-Krzysztof Duda vs Hikaru Nakamura

Liren Ding vs Alireza Firouzja

Fabiano Caruana vs Teimour Radjabov