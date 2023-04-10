The USFL is made up of 8 teams, they share home fields, only two divisions to fight for a playoff spot and finally play the championship game in July. Check here the updated standings and scores.

The 2023 USFL season will run from April to July, it is likely that this season will be more successful than the season in 2022 due to the fact that the league will use new venues that could attract more fans.

The defending champions are the Birmingham Stallions, they won the 2022 USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars 33-30. Their head coach is Skip Holtz and the Stallions' home field is Protective Stadium.

All USFL games will be played on or very close to the East Coast, the stadiums furthest from the East are Ford Field (Detroit, MI) and Simons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN).

Updated scores and standings for the 2023 USFL season

Scores and standings are updated once the games are over or at the end of the day's round of games. The USFL has only eight teams and four games will be played each week.

North Division # Team W L PCT GB DIV PF PA STK 1 Michigan Panthers 0 0 – 0–0 0 0 2 New Jersey Generals 0 0 – 0–0 0 0 3 Philadelphia Stars 0 0 – 0–0 0 0 4 Pittsburgh Maulers 0 0 – 0–0 0 0

South Division # Team W L PCT GB DIV PF PA STK 1 Birmingham Stallions 0 0 – 0–0 0 0 2 Houston Gamblers 0 0 – 0–0 0 0 3 Memphis Showboats 0 0 – 0–0 0 0 4 New Orleans Breakers 0 0 – 0–0 0 0

The eight teams are divided into two divisions, North Division and South Division, the standings have no difference with those of the NFL, XFL or any other football league.

Week 1: April 15 - 16

Week 1 Date Time Away team Score Home team April 15 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Memphis Showboats 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Generals Birmingham Stallions April 16 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers Houston Gamblers 6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers New Orleans Breakers

Week 2: April 22 - 23

Week 2 Date Time Away team Score Home team April 22 12:30 p.m. Houston Gamblers New Orleans Breakers 7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats Birmingham Stallions April 23 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Pittsburgh Maulers 7:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers Philadelphia Stars

Week 3: April 29 - 30

Week 3 Date Time Away team Score Home team April 29 12:30 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Birmingham Stallions 7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats Houston Gamblers April 30 12:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers Philadelphia Stars 4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Michigan Panthers

Week 4: May 6 - 7

Week 4 Date Time Away team Score Home team May 6 1:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Philadelphia Stars 7:30 p.m. Memphis Showboats Michigan Panthers May 7 3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers New Jersey Generals 6:30 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5: May 13 - 14

Week 5 Date Time Away team Score Home team May 13 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers Michigan Panthers 4:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Birmingham Stallions May 14 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Philadelphia Stars 3:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats New Orleans Breakers

Week 6: May 20 - 21

Week 6 Date Time Away team Score Home team May 20 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers Memphis Showboats 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Michigan Panthers May 21 12:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Philadelphia Stars 4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Houston Gamblers

Week 7: May 27 - 28

Week 7 Date Time Away team Score Home team May 27 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions New Orleans Breakers 9:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Pittsburgh Maulers May 28 2:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Memphis Showboats 5:30 p.m. Michigan Panthers New Jersey Generals

Week 8: June 3 - 4

Week 8 Date Time Away team Score Home team June 3 12:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Pittsburgh Maulers 3:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Birmingham Stallions June 4 1:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats New Jersey Generals 4:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers New Orleans Breakers

Week 9: June 10 - 11

Week 9 Date Time Away team Score Home team June 10 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers Pittsburgh Maulers 3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Memphis Showboats June 11 2:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Houston Gamblers 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars New Jersey Generals

Week 10: June 17 - 18

Week 10 Date Time Away team Score Home team June 17 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers New Jersey Generals 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Memphis Showboats June 18 4:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Houston Gamblers 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Michigan Panthers

Playoffs: June 24 - 25

Division Finals Date Time Away team Score Home team June 24 8:00 p.m. South Division runner up South Division winner June 25 7:00 p.m. North Division runner up North Division winner

Final Championship Game: July 1

The USFL Championship Game game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.