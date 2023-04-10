The 2023 USFL season will run from April to July, it is likely that this season will be more successful than the season in 2022 due to the fact that the league will use new venues that could attract more fans.

The defending champions are the Birmingham Stallions, they won the 2022 USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars 33-30. Their head coach is Skip Holtz and the Stallions' home field is Protective Stadium.

All USFL games will be played on or very close to the East Coast, the stadiums furthest from the East are Ford Field (Detroit, MI) and Simons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN).

Updated scores and standings for the 2023 USFL season

Scores and standings are updated once the games are over or at the end of the day's round of games. The USFL has only eight teams and four games will be played each week.

North Division
# Team W L PCT GB DIV PF PA STK
1 Michigan Panthers 0 0   0–0 0 0  
2 New Jersey Generals 0 0   0–0 0 0  
3 Philadelphia Stars 0 0   0–0 0 0  
4 Pittsburgh Maulers 0 0   0–0 0 0  
South Division
# Team  W L PCT GB DIV PF PA STK
1 Birmingham Stallions 0 0   0–0 0 0  
2 Houston Gamblers 0 0   0–0 0 0  
3 Memphis Showboats 0 0   0–0 0 0  
4 New Orleans Breakers 0 0   0–0 0 0  

The eight teams are divided into two divisions, North Division and South Division, the standings have no difference with those of the NFL, XFL or any other football league.

Week 1: April 15 - 16

Week 1
Date Time Away team Score Home team
April 15 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Memphis Showboats
7:30 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Birmingham Stallions
April 16 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   Houston Gamblers
6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   New Orleans Breakers

Week 2: April 22 - 23

Week 2
Date Time Away team Score Home team
April 22 12:30 p.m. Houston Gamblers   New Orleans Breakers
7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   Birmingham Stallions
April 23 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Pittsburgh Maulers
7:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   Philadelphia Stars

Week 3: April 29 - 30

Week 3
Date Time Away team Score Home team
April 29 12:30 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Birmingham Stallions
7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   Houston Gamblers
April 30 12:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   Philadelphia Stars
4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Michigan Panthers

Week 4: May 6 - 7

Week 4
Date Time Away team Score Home team
May 6 1:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Philadelphia Stars
7:30 p.m. Memphis Showboats   Michigan Panthers
May 7 3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   New Jersey Generals
6:30 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5: May 13 - 14

Week 5
Date Time Away team Score Home team
May 13 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   Michigan Panthers
4:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Birmingham Stallions
May 14 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Philadelphia Stars
3:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   New Orleans Breakers

Week 6: May 20 - 21

Week 6
Date Time Away team Score Home team
May 20 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   Memphis Showboats
4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Michigan Panthers
May 21 12:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Philadelphia Stars
4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Houston Gamblers

Week 7: May 27 - 28

Week 7
Date Time Away team Score Home team
May 27 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   New Orleans Breakers
9:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Pittsburgh Maulers
May 28 2:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Memphis Showboats
5:30 p.m. Michigan Panthers   New Jersey Generals

Week 8: June 3 - 4

Week 8
Date Time Away team Score Home team
June 3 12:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Pittsburgh Maulers
3:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Birmingham Stallions
June 4 1:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   New Jersey Generals
4:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   New Orleans Breakers

Week 9: June 10 - 11

Week 9
Date Time Away team Score Home team
June 10 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   Pittsburgh Maulers
3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Memphis Showboats
June 11 2:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Houston Gamblers
7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   New Jersey Generals

Week 10: June 17 - 18

Week 10
Date Time Away team Score Home team
June 17 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   New Jersey Generals
4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Memphis Showboats
June 18 4:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Houston Gamblers
7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Michigan Panthers

Playoffs: June 24 - 25

Division Finals
Date Time Away team Score Home team
June 24 8:00 p.m. South Division runner up   South Division winner
June 25 7:00 p.m. North Division runner up   North Division winner

Final Championship Game: July 1

The USFL Championship Game game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

USFL Championship
Date Time Away team Score Home team
July 1 8:00 p.m. South Division game Champions   North Division game Champions