The 2023 USFL season will run from April to July, it is likely that this season will be more successful than the season in 2022 due to the fact that the league will use new venues that could attract more fans.
The defending champions are the Birmingham Stallions, they won the 2022 USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars 33-30. Their head coach is Skip Holtz and the Stallions' home field is Protective Stadium.
All USFL games will be played on or very close to the East Coast, the stadiums furthest from the East are Ford Field (Detroit, MI) and Simons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN).
Updated scores and standings for the 2023 USFL season
Scores and standings are updated once the games are over or at the end of the day's round of games. The USFL has only eight teams and four games will be played each week.
North Division
#
Team
W
L
PCT
GB
DIV
PF
PA
STK
1
Michigan Panthers
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
2
New Jersey Generals
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
3
Philadelphia Stars
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
4
Pittsburgh Maulers
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
South Division
#
Team
W
L
PCT
GB
DIV
PF
PA
STK
1
Birmingham Stallions
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
2
Houston Gamblers
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
3
Memphis Showboats
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
4
New Orleans Breakers
0
0
–
0–0
0
0
The eight teams are divided into two divisions, North Division and South Division, the standings have no difference with those of the NFL, XFL or any other football league.
Week 1: April 15 - 16
Week 1
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
April 15
4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Stars
Memphis Showboats
7:30 p.m.
New Jersey Generals
Birmingham Stallions
April 16
12:00 p.m.
Michigan Panthers
Houston Gamblers
6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Maulers
New Orleans Breakers
Week 2: April 22 - 23
Week 2
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
April 22
12:30 p.m.
Houston Gamblers
New Orleans Breakers
7:00 p.m.
Memphis Showboats
Birmingham Stallions
April 23
12:00 p.m.
New Jersey Generals
Pittsburgh Maulers
7:00 p.m.
Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars
Week 3: April 29 - 30
Week 3
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
April 29
12:30 p.m.
New Orleans Breakers
Birmingham Stallions
7:00 p.m.
Memphis Showboats
Houston Gamblers
April 30
12:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Maulers
Philadelphia Stars
4:00 p.m.
New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers
Week 4: May 6 - 7
Week 4
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
May 6
1:00 p.m.
Houston Gamblers
Philadelphia Stars
7:30 p.m.
Memphis Showboats
Michigan Panthers
May 7
3:00 p.m.
New Orleans Breakers
New Jersey Generals
6:30 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions
Pittsburgh Maulers
Week 5: May 13 - 14
Week 5
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
May 13
12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Maulers
Michigan Panthers
4:00 p.m.
Houston Gamblers
Birmingham Stallions
May 14
12:00 p.m.
New Jersey Generals
Philadelphia Stars
3:00 p.m.
Memphis Showboats
New Orleans Breakers
Week 6: May 20 - 21
Week 6
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
May 20
12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Maulers
Memphis Showboats
4:00 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions
Michigan Panthers
May 21
12:00 p.m.
New Orleans Breakers
Philadelphia Stars
4:00 p.m.
New Jersey Generals
Houston Gamblers
Week 7: May 27 - 28
Week 7
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
May 27
4:00 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions
New Orleans Breakers
9:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers
May 28
2:00 p.m.
Houston Gamblers
Memphis Showboats
5:30 p.m.
Michigan Panthers
New Jersey Generals
Week 8: June 3 - 4
Week 8
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
June 3
12:00 p.m.
Houston Gamblers
Pittsburgh Maulers
3:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Stars
Birmingham Stallions
June 4
1:00 p.m.
Memphis Showboats
New Jersey Generals
4:00 p.m.
Michigan Panthers
New Orleans Breakers
Week 9: June 10 - 11
Week 9
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
June 10
12:00 p.m.
Michigan Panthers
Pittsburgh Maulers
3:00 p.m.
New Orleans Breakers
Memphis Showboats
June 11
2:00 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Gamblers
7:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Stars
New Jersey Generals
Week 10: June 17 - 18
Week 10
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
June 17
1:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Maulers
New Jersey Generals
4:00 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions
Memphis Showboats
June 18
4:00 p.m.
New Orleans Breakers
Houston Gamblers
7:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Stars
Michigan Panthers
Playoffs: June 24 - 25
Division Finals
Date
Time
Away team
Score
Home team
June 24
8:00 p.m.
South Division runner up
South Division winner
June 25
7:00 p.m.
North Division runner up
North Division winner
Final Championship Game: July 1
The USFL Championship Game game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
