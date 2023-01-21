Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will continue his journey in the Australian Open against local star Alex De Minaur. Check out here all the information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Novak Djokovic is still fighting for his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2023 and now he will face local player Alex De Minaur. Check out all you need to know about this match, which you can stream on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

The Serbian is the only Grand Slam champion remaining in the men’s draw, after Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev’s defeats. Despite dealing with an injury, Djokovic was able to defeat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets (7-6(9), 6-3, 6-4).

On the other side of the net, De Minaur will try to defeat the nine-time champion to win the hearts of his crowd. Before the AusOpen, the 23-year-old defeated Nadal in the United Cup, and he has been showing great form in the tournament.

Alex De Minaur vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Time: TBD

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Alex De Minaur vs Novak Djokovic: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Alex De Minaur vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first time that these two players face each other on the ATP Tour. The Australian has a 8-30 W-L record against Top 10 players. If he defeats Djokovic, he will reach the quarterfinals of this tournament for the first time in his career.

How to watch or live stream Alex De Minaur vs Novak Djokovic in the US

Alex De Minaur vs Novak Djokovic: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. According to BetMGM, Novak Djokovic is the absolute favorite to win it with odds of -450. Meanwhile, De Minaur has odds of +350.

BetMGM Alex De Minaur +350 Novak Djokovic -450

*Odds by BetMGM

