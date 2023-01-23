Novak Djokovic is on the quest of a record-extending 10th title at the Australian Open 2023, and his next rival will be Russian Andrey Rublev. Here, check out everything you need to know about this tennis match such as information, head-to-head and how to watch it.

Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch or stream Australian Open 2023 in the US

Despite dealing with an injury in his leg, Novak Djokovic is still in the race to become a 10-time champion at the Australian Open 2023. However, beating his next rival in the quarter-finals won’t be an easy feat as Andrey Rublev is also showing great form. Don’t miss the information you need about this match. If you’re in the US, you can stream it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

On Monday, Djokovic defeated Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in what he described as his best match in the tournament. The Serbian has been struggling with a muscle injury, but he said that despite the pain, he feels very “positive” and has “hopes” to go far in the tournament. He also took an aim at the press, saying that his injuries are the only ones that are questioned, seemingly talking about Rafael Nadal’s.

Feeling healthy or not, Djokovic will have to face a tough opponent. Rublev reached the quarterfinals after passing over Holger Rune in a five-setter (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9)), after saving two match-points. The Russian will play in this stage of the tournament for the second time after losing to Daniil Medveved in 2021.

Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2023.

Time: TBD

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the fourth encounter between these two players, and the first in a Grand Slam. Djokovic has the upper hand with 2 victories, both at the Nitto ATP Finals (2021,2022). Rublev defeated the Serbian in the final of Belgrade in 2022.

How to watch or live stream Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic to be played on Tuesday, January 24 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park will be broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and ESPN+, ESPN3.

Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. According to BetMGM, Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the match with odds of -700. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev has odds of +475.

BetMGM Andrey Rublev -700 Novak Djokovic +475

*Odds by BetMGM

