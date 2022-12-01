Akron will visit Buffalo at UB Stadium in Week 14 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

There's a lot at stake for Buffalo when the Bulls clash with Akron at UB Stadium in Week 14 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find everything you need to know such as game information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

This is all-in for Buffalo with a 5-6 record. If the Bulls win against Akron, they would finish a solid year by claiming the right to be bowl eligible. The problem is that with a loss, the season is over. Plain and simple. Head coach Maurice Linguist and his team are on the verge of failure after three consecutive games lost: Ohio, Central Michigan and Kent State.

Akron are playing just the role of spoiler after a very disappointing season and a 2-9 record. However, the Zips come from their biggest win of the year after smashing 44-12 Northern Illinois. That ended a nine-game losing streak and showed that their offense might be really dangerous.

Buffalo vs Akron: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022.

Time: 1 PM (ET).

Location: UB Stadium. Amherst, New York.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Buffalo vs Akron: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

Buffalo vs Akron: Storylines

It's important to remember that this game was postponed due to the impressive amount of snow at Buffalo two weeks ago. That's why, in a very unexpected turn of events, a meeting with Akron will determine everything for the Bulls towards bowl season.

Last week, QB Jeff Undercuffler Jr. was sensational for Akron in their shocking 44-12 win over Northern Illinois. He threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns. It was the Zips only victory so far against any FBS team. However, during their first eleven games of the season, Akron's defense allowed at least 27 points in eight of those matchups.

How to watch or live stream free Buffalo vs Akron in the US

Akron visit Buffalo in Week 14 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN+.

Buffalo vs Akron: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Buffalo are 11-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -450 for the Bulls and +350 for the Akron Zips.

BetMGM Buffalo Bulls -450 Totals (Over/Under) 55 points Akron Zips +350

*Odds via BetMGM