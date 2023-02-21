An Alabama Crimson Tide player could be in serious trouble with the law after a woman died after being shot with a weapon that is linked to the Tide player. Check here if he will

Alabama are having a good time in the current 2022-2023 NCAA DI Basketball season with a record of 23-4 as of February 20. They are the second-ranked team in the nation after Week 16 AP Poll last rankings.

The SEC is being dominated by Alabama with a 13-1 record against conference rivals, the most recent victory for them was against Georgia 108-59, that game was a relief for Alabama after the 59-68 loss against Tennessee.

Apart from the top notch stats, Alabama is going through a tough situation where it was recently revealed that a player, Brandon Miller, was linked to a gun used in a fatal shooting.

Is it possible that Brandon Miller will go to jail?

It is unlikely that Miller will go to jail as Alabama's head coach Nate Oats said he was notified by police that Miller is not a murder suspect but is considered a witness in the case.

Brandon Miller delivered a gun to a former teammate named Darius Miles and later the weapon passed into the hands of Michael Lynn Davis who was the one who used the weapon to shoot and end the life of the 23-year-old woman, Jamea Harris.

Miles and Davis have been charged with capital murder, that is a class A felony, they are likely to spend at least 10 years in jail.