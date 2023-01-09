Georgia take on TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Georgia and TCU meet in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Horned Frogs want to win the big title against the defending champions. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bulldogs were lethal during the regular season, they used the same strategy as last season, and after the conference championship it was already obvious that the Bulldogs were big favorites for the CFP.

The Horned Frogs already know what it's like to win a Natty, but they haven't yet won a big title under the new CFP format. As underdogs, Horned Frogs have surprise on their side.

Georgia vs TCU: Date

Georgia and TCU play for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Bulldogs have to be careful with the Horned Frogs, the big favorites can't be confident that the underdogs don't have the strength to win this game.

Georgia vs TCU: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Georgia vs TCU at the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship

This game for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia and TCU at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday, January 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.