The Heisman Trophy ceremony is finally here. In this article, you will find out who are the favorite players to win the most important individual award in College Football.

The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award for any player in College Football. Throughout history, the names who have won it are just legendary and a lot of them became NFL superstars. Roger Staubach, Jim Plunkett, Tony Dorsett, Earl Campbell, Marcus Allen, Herschel Walker, Barry Sanders or Charles Woodson are just a few examples of that.

In recent years, that trend continues. QB Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers), RB Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans), QB Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) became the cornerstone for each of their franchises at the pro-level.

Now, after the 2022 College Football Season, four names have emerged as the candidates to win the Heisman Trophy. Continue reading to find out who they are and which are the odds for each of them to hoist one of the most famous awards in sports since its appearance in 1935.

Who are the favorites to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy?

After an amazing season with USC, QB Caleb Williams is a huge favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The Trojans were really close of the College Football Playoffs, but a crushing 47-24 loss with Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game derailed their hopes. However, Caleb Williams has been spectacular: 4075 yards, 37 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. The 20-year old is almost a lock to win the Heisman Trophy at -2500.

The other three candidates are QB Max Duggan of TCU (+2000), QB Stetson Bennett of Georgia (+3000) and QB C.J. Stroud of Ohio State (+5000). RB Blake Corum of Michigan seemed to be a huge candidate. However, a knee injury late in the season took him out of the race.

