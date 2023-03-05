The March Madness tournament is closer than ever, but first the conferences have to finish their tournaments, the Big Ten is one that has a fair amount of big favorites. Check here when the big event starts.

Fighting within the Big Ten conference was tough for most of the year, but only the Purdue Boilermakers had the best overall record before the tournament with 26 wins and 5 losses.

Within the conference obviously Purdue were the team with the best record at 15-5, but the Indiana Hoosiers were the second best team within the Big Ten with a record of 12-8.

Last season in 2022, the Big Ten tournament winners were the Iowa Hawkeyes, they 5-seed and were No. 16 in the nation with a 12-8 record within the conference.

When does the Big Ten tournament start in 2023?

The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM (CT) with the First round, that day two games of the lowest seed in the conference standings, No. 12 Wisconsin against No. 13 Ohio State and No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Minnesota.

The second round begins a day later, on Thursday, March 9 at 11:00 AM (CT), while the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played between March 10 and 11.

The Big Ten's championship game will take place on Sunday, March 12, the same day as Selection Sunday, and will be broadcast at 2:30 PM (CT) on CBS and FuboTV (7-day free trial).