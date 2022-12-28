Ole Miss play against Texas Tech for the 2022 Texas Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Texas Bowl in your country

Ole Miss and Texas Tech meet in the 2022 Texas Bowl. This game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston on December 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The Rebels struggled through the final month of the regular season. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Rebels had a good overall record at 8-4-0 overall, but within the SEC's West Division they won only four of eight games. One of the biggest Rebels' win in 2022 was against Kentucky Wildcats at home 22-19.

The Red Raiders did not win the Big 12 conference but they closed the regular season with a 7-5 record and against Big 12 teams the Red Raiders had a 5-4 record.

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech: Kick-Off Time

Ole Miss and Texas Tech play for the 2022 Texas Bowl on Wednesday, December 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Australia: 11:00 AM (AEDT) December 29

Canada: 9:00 PM (EST)

China: 11:00 AM (AEDT) December 29

Germany: 3:00 AM (CET) December 29

Ireland: 2:00 AM (GMT) December 29

Mexico: 8:00 PM (CST)

US: 9:00 PM (ET)

UK: 2:00 AM (GMT) December 29

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Texas Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech: Predictions And Odds

Ole Miss Rebels are favorites at home with -3.5 spread and 1.60 moneyline that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record overall. Texas Tech Red Raiders are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 71 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: Rebels -3.5.

BetMGM Ole Miss -3.5 / 1.60 Totals 71 Texas Tech +3.5 / 2.40

