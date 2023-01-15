Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face rookie Jack Draper in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

It’s time for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the 2023 season. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will have a tough first round against youngster Jack Draper. You can check out here all the match information, including predictions and odds. If you’re in the US, this tennis match will be livestreamed by fuboTV (free-trial).

Rafael Nadal will try to extend his record in majors with 23 titles but he will face fierce competition. Not only with Novak Djokovic, who is back in Australian lands after last year’s visa fiasco, but with the 20-something years old who are trying (once again) to prove they are the present of tennis.

His first rival is one of the biggest promises of Great Britain, Jack Draper. This 21-year-old player is also left handed and he is ready to shine in the biggest stages, after reaching the semifinals in two tournaments over the last three months.

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between these two players, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know each other. After the draft, the Spaniard said that his rival is “young, powerful, growing very, very fast in the rankings, playing well… [It is] a big challenge for me at the beginning to start the tournament. Let's see. I'm here to just give myself a chance.”

Meanwhile, Draper said that it will be a “special moment” for him. “It’ll be amazing to play on court with him, he’s a great champion. [There are] a lot of emotions obviously when I think of playing him… Whatever happens, it’ll be a special occasion for me, still very young in my career, so it’s great to have these sorts of experiences and exposure to playing someone like Rafa on a big court like that.”

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Jack Draper to be played on Monday, January 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park at 10:30 PM (ET) will be broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and ESPN+, ESPN3.

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -300. Meanwhile, Draper has odds of +250.

BetMGM Rafael Nadal -300 Jack Draper +250

*Odds by BetMGM

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!