The 2023 USFL season begins in the third week of April as part of the so-called 'spring football season' that is made up of other leagues such as the XFL.

This football league is older than people think since the first 'version', which is not commercially related to the current one, was founded in 1983, but the new USFL, founded in 2021 and with rights registered in 2011, It has no connection with the owners of the 80s version.

The defending champions are the Birmingham Stallions, they won the 2022 USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars 33-30.

USFL 2023 Schedule

The first game of the season will take place on April 15 at 4:30 PM (ET), the Memphis Showboats play at home against the Philadelphia Stars. That game will be broadcast on FOX nationwide and will be available through Fubo.

Week 1: April 15 - 16

Week 1
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Channel

Free Stream
April 15 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Memphis Showboats Fox Fubo
7:30 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Birmingham Stallions Fox
April 16 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   Houston Gamblers NBC
6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   New Orleans Breakers FS1

Week 2: April 22 - 23

Week 2
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
April 22 12:30 p.m. Houston Gamblers   New Orleans Breakers USA Fubo
7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   Birmingham Stallions Fox
April 23 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Pittsburgh Maulers NBC
7:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   Philadelphia Stars FS1

Week 3: April 29 - 30

Week 3
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
April 29 12:30 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Birmingham Stallions USA Fubo
7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   Houston Gamblers Fox
April 30 12:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   Philadelphia Stars NBC
4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Michigan Panthers Fox

Week 4: May 6 - 7

Week 4
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
May 6 1:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Philadelphia Stars Fox Fubo
7:30 p.m. Memphis Showboats   Michigan Panthers NBC
May 7 3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   New Jersey Generals NBC
6:30 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Pittsburgh Maulers FS1

Week 5: May 13 - 14

Week 5
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
May 13 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   Michigan Panthers USA Fubo
4:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Birmingham Stallions Fox
May 14 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Philadelphia Stars NBC
3:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   New Orleans Breakers Fox

Week 6: May 20 - 21

Week 6
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
May 20 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   Memphis Showboats USA Fubo
4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Michigan Panthers Fox
May 21 12:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Philadelphia Stars FS1
4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals   Houston Gamblers Fox

Week 7: May 27 - 28

Week 7
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
May 27 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   New Orleans Breakers Fox Fubo
9:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Pittsburgh Maulers FS1
May 28 2:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Memphis Showboats USA
5:30 p.m. Michigan Panthers   New Jersey Generals FS1

Week 8: June 3 - 4

Week 8
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
June 3 12:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers   Pittsburgh Maulers USA Fubo
3:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Birmingham Stallions NBC
June 4 1:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats   New Jersey Generals Fox
4:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   New Orleans Breakers Fox

Week 9: June 10 - 11

Week 9
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
June 10 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers   Pittsburgh Maulers Fox Fubo
3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Memphis Showboats NBC
June 11 2:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Houston Gamblers NBC
7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   New Jersey Generals Fox

Week 10: June 17 - 18

Week 10
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
June 17 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers   New Jersey Generals USA Fubo
4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions   Memphis Showboats Fox
June 18 4:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers   Houston Gamblers FS1
7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars   Michigan Panthers Fox

Playoffs: June 24 - 25

Division Finals
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
June 24 8:00 p.m. South Division runner up   South Division winner NBC Fubo
June 25 7:00 p.m. North Division runner up   North Division winner Fox

Final Championship Game: July 1

The USFL Championship Game game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

USFL Championship
Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast
Network Free Stream
July 1 8:00 p.m. South Division game Champions   North Division game Champions NBC Fubo

USFL 2023 Key Dates

- The season begins on April 15, the first week of the regular season is made up of 8 games from Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 April.

- The regular season ends on June 18, the teams will play ten weeks of the regular season.

- The playoffs begin on June 24 and end the following day on June 25, during those two days the divisional games will be played.

- The USFL Championship will be played on July 1 at 8:00 PM (ET) and will be broadcast on NBC.

USFL 2023 TV Channel and Free Live Streaming option

Most of the games will be available through FOX since they are part owners of the USFL, but the rights will be shared with NBC and their USA channel.

The best live streaming to watch the 2023 USFL season is Fubo with 7-day free trial option, apart from this league Fubo also offers NFL, NFL RedZone, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, XFL, and other sport leagues around the world.

Peacock is the second live stream option to watch the USFL, they don't have free trial, but their service is just as good as their competitors.