The 2023 USFL season begins in the third week of April as part of the so-called 'spring football season' that is made up of other leagues such as the XFL.
This football league is older than people think since the first 'version', which is not commercially related to the current one, was founded in 1983, but the new USFL, founded in 2021 and with rights registered in 2011, It has no connection with the owners of the 80s version.
The defending champions are the Birmingham Stallions, they won the 2022 USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars 33-30.
USFL 2023 Schedule
The first game of the season will take place on April 15 at 4:30 PM (ET), the Memphis Showboats play at home against the Philadelphia Stars. That game will be broadcast on FOX nationwide and will be available through Fubo.
Week 1: April 15 - 16
|Week 1
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Channel
|
Free Stream
|April 15
|4:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Stars
|Memphis Showboats
|Fox
|Fubo
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Generals
|Birmingham Stallions
|Fox
|April 16
|12:00 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers
|Houston Gamblers
|NBC
|6:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|New Orleans Breakers
|FS1
Week 2: April 22 - 23
|Week 2
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|April 22
|12:30 p.m.
|Houston Gamblers
|New Orleans Breakers
|USA
|Fubo
|7:00 p.m.
|Memphis Showboats
|Birmingham Stallions
|Fox
|April 23
|12:00 p.m.
|New Jersey Generals
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|NBC
|7:00 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers
|Philadelphia Stars
|FS1
Week 3: April 29 - 30
|Week 3
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|April 29
|12:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Breakers
|Birmingham Stallions
|USA
|Fubo
|7:00 p.m.
|Memphis Showboats
|Houston Gamblers
|Fox
|April 30
|12:00 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|Philadelphia Stars
|NBC
|4:00 p.m.
|New Jersey Generals
|Michigan Panthers
|Fox
Week 4: May 6 - 7
|Week 4
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|May 6
|1:00 p.m.
|Houston Gamblers
|Philadelphia Stars
|Fox
|Fubo
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Showboats
|Michigan Panthers
|NBC
|May 7
|3:00 p.m.
|New Orleans Breakers
|New Jersey Generals
|NBC
|6:30 p.m.
|Birmingham Stallions
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|FS1
Week 5: May 13 - 14
|Week 5
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|May 13
|12:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|Michigan Panthers
|USA
|Fubo
|4:00 p.m.
|Houston Gamblers
|Birmingham Stallions
|Fox
|May 14
|12:00 p.m.
|New Jersey Generals
|Philadelphia Stars
|NBC
|3:00 p.m.
|Memphis Showboats
|New Orleans Breakers
|Fox
Week 6: May 20 - 21
|Week 6
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|May 20
|12:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|Memphis Showboats
|USA
|Fubo
|4:00 p.m.
|Birmingham Stallions
|Michigan Panthers
|Fox
|May 21
|12:00 p.m.
|New Orleans Breakers
|Philadelphia Stars
|FS1
|4:00 p.m.
|New Jersey Generals
|Houston Gamblers
|Fox
Week 7: May 27 - 28
|Week 7
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|May 27
|4:00 p.m.
|Birmingham Stallions
|New Orleans Breakers
|Fox
|Fubo
|9:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia Stars
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|FS1
|May 28
|2:00 p.m.
|Houston Gamblers
|Memphis Showboats
|USA
|5:30 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers
|New Jersey Generals
|FS1
Week 8: June 3 - 4
|Week 8
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|June 3
|12:00 p.m.
|Houston Gamblers
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|USA
|Fubo
|3:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia Stars
|Birmingham Stallions
|NBC
|June 4
|1:00 p.m.
|Memphis Showboats
|New Jersey Generals
|Fox
|4:00 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers
|New Orleans Breakers
|Fox
Week 9: June 10 - 11
|Week 9
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|June 10
|12:00 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|Fox
|Fubo
|3:00 p.m.
|New Orleans Breakers
|Memphis Showboats
|NBC
|June 11
|2:00 p.m.
|Birmingham Stallions
|Houston Gamblers
|NBC
|7:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia Stars
|New Jersey Generals
|Fox
Week 10: June 17 - 18
|Week 10
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|June 17
|1:00 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|New Jersey Generals
|USA
|Fubo
|4:00 p.m.
|Birmingham Stallions
|Memphis Showboats
|Fox
|June 18
|4:00 p.m.
|New Orleans Breakers
|Houston Gamblers
|FS1
|7:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia Stars
|Michigan Panthers
|Fox
Playoffs: June 24 - 25
|Division Finals
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|June 24
|8:00 p.m.
|South Division runner up
|South Division winner
|NBC
|Fubo
|June 25
|7:00 p.m.
|North Division runner up
|North Division winner
|Fox
Final Championship Game: July 1
The USFL Championship Game game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
|USFL Championship
|Date
|Time
|Away team
|Score
|Home team
|Broadcast
|Network
|Free Stream
|July 1
|8:00 p.m.
|South Division game Champions
|North Division game Champions
|NBC
|Fubo
USFL 2023 Key Dates
- The season begins on April 15, the first week of the regular season is made up of 8 games from Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 April.
- The regular season ends on June 18, the teams will play ten weeks of the regular season.
- The playoffs begin on June 24 and end the following day on June 25, during those two days the divisional games will be played.
- The USFL Championship will be played on July 1 at 8:00 PM (ET) and will be broadcast on NBC.
USFL 2023 TV Channel and Free Live Streaming option
Most of the games will be available through FOX since they are part owners of the USFL, but the rights will be shared with NBC and their USA channel.
The best live streaming to watch the 2023 USFL season is Fubo with 7-day free trial option, apart from this league Fubo also offers NFL, NFL RedZone, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, XFL, and other sport leagues around the world.
Peacock is the second live stream option to watch the USFL, they don't have free trial, but their service is just as good as their competitors.