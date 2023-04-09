The USFL is another alternative for football fans, this league offers quality and top notch games with players already known by some and other talents from college. Check here the full schedule.

The 2023 USFL season begins in the third week of April as part of the so-called 'spring football season' that is made up of other leagues such as the XFL.

This football league is older than people think since the first 'version', which is not commercially related to the current one, was founded in 1983, but the new USFL, founded in 2021 and with rights registered in 2011, It has no connection with the owners of the 80s version.

The defending champions are the Birmingham Stallions, they won the 2022 USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars 33-30.

USFL 2023 Schedule

The first game of the season will take place on April 15 at 4:30 PM (ET), the Memphis Showboats play at home against the Philadelphia Stars. That game will be broadcast on FOX nationwide and will be available through Fubo.

Week 1: April 15 - 16

Week 1 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Channel Free Stream April 15 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Memphis Showboats Fox Fubo 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Generals Birmingham Stallions Fox April 16 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers Houston Gamblers NBC 6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers New Orleans Breakers FS1

Week 2: April 22 - 23

Week 2 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream April 22 12:30 p.m. Houston Gamblers New Orleans Breakers USA Fubo 7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats Birmingham Stallions Fox April 23 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Pittsburgh Maulers NBC 7:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers Philadelphia Stars FS1

Week 3: April 29 - 30

Week 3 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream April 29 12:30 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Birmingham Stallions USA Fubo 7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats Houston Gamblers Fox April 30 12:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers Philadelphia Stars NBC 4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Michigan Panthers Fox

Week 4: May 6 - 7

Week 4 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream May 6 1:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Philadelphia Stars Fox Fubo 7:30 p.m. Memphis Showboats Michigan Panthers NBC May 7 3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers New Jersey Generals NBC 6:30 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Pittsburgh Maulers FS1

Week 5: May 13 - 14

Week 5 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream May 13 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers Michigan Panthers USA Fubo 4:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Birmingham Stallions Fox May 14 12:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Philadelphia Stars NBC 3:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats New Orleans Breakers Fox

Week 6: May 20 - 21

Week 6 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream May 20 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers Memphis Showboats USA Fubo 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Michigan Panthers Fox May 21 12:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Philadelphia Stars FS1 4:00 p.m. New Jersey Generals Houston Gamblers Fox

Week 7: May 27 - 28

Week 7 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream May 27 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions New Orleans Breakers Fox Fubo 9:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Pittsburgh Maulers FS1 May 28 2:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Memphis Showboats USA 5:30 p.m. Michigan Panthers New Jersey Generals FS1

Week 8: June 3 - 4

Week 8 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream June 3 12:00 p.m. Houston Gamblers Pittsburgh Maulers USA Fubo 3:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Birmingham Stallions NBC June 4 1:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats New Jersey Generals Fox 4:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers New Orleans Breakers Fox

Week 9: June 10 - 11

Week 9 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream June 10 12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers Pittsburgh Maulers Fox Fubo 3:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Memphis Showboats NBC June 11 2:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Houston Gamblers NBC 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars New Jersey Generals Fox

Week 10: June 17 - 18

Week 10 Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream June 17 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers New Jersey Generals USA Fubo 4:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions Memphis Showboats Fox June 18 4:00 p.m. New Orleans Breakers Houston Gamblers FS1 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Stars Michigan Panthers Fox

Playoffs: June 24 - 25

Division Finals Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream June 24 8:00 p.m. South Division runner up South Division winner NBC Fubo June 25 7:00 p.m. North Division runner up North Division winner Fox

Final Championship Game: July 1

The USFL Championship Game game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

USFL Championship Date Time Away team Score Home team Broadcast Network Free Stream July 1 8:00 p.m. South Division game Champions North Division game Champions NBC Fubo

USFL 2023 Key Dates

- The season begins on April 15, the first week of the regular season is made up of 8 games from Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 April.

- The regular season ends on June 18, the teams will play ten weeks of the regular season.

- The playoffs begin on June 24 and end the following day on June 25, during those two days the divisional games will be played.

- The USFL Championship will be played on July 1 at 8:00 PM (ET) and will be broadcast on NBC.

USFL 2023 TV Channel and Free Live Streaming option

Most of the games will be available through FOX since they are part owners of the USFL, but the rights will be shared with NBC and their USA channel.

The best live streaming to watch the 2023 USFL season is Fubo with 7-day free trial option, apart from this league Fubo also offers NFL, NFL RedZone, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, XFL, and other sport leagues around the world.

Peacock is the second live stream option to watch the USFL, they don't have free trial, but their service is just as good as their competitors.