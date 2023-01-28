France will play against Denmark in what will be the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship Final. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

France and Denmark will face each other at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship Final. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The grand final finally arrived and the fans will know who the new world champions will be. And without a doubt it will be a heavyweight duel since on the one hand there will be the last world champions in the last editions (2019 and 2021), Denmark, who will seek their third consecutive title.

On the other will be the current Olympic champions, France, who also have a very good record against this team since that gold medal in Tokyo 2020 was won precisely before this rival. That is why this is expected to be a great game where either of them could be champions.

France vs Denmark: Date

The game for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship Final between France and Denmark will be played at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden this Sunday, January 29 at 2:30 PM (ET).

France vs Denmark: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch France vs Denmark

This final game of the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship between France and Denmark will be broadcast in the United States on: Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, ESPN.