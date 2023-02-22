The main goal of the XFL is to become a profitable league for the owners, if the league can produce more money then everyone will benefit especially the salaries of employees and players. Check here how much the league is making.

This will be the second attempt to revive the XFL in just three years, this time the league has new owners who invested around $15m to buy the league.

This year is likely to be perfect for the XFL as there are no covid restrictions and fans can attend stadiums without limits. In addition, fans canwatch the games through multiple live streaming options like FuboTV.

The league's main income is ticket sales but the league also receives money from TV partners who pay for broadcasting rights during the season.

What are the estimated earnings so far for the XFL in 2023?

The amount shown below is an estimate based on the ticket price for an individual game at $40 or less (60% of the tickets), also according to the XFL, season tickets are valued between $20 and $95.

Estimated earnings for the 2023 XFL season, based on ticket sales. $3,177,813.24 Formula single ticket price (max) $40 season tickets min price $20 season tickets max price $95 divided by 3 $51,66 (avg ticket) prices source at XFL's website

So far the attendance at the stadiums is good with 61,514 fans that have visited the stadiums which is a good sign for the new owners who want to see their investment grow as the USFL did back in 2022 with $65m in ad revenue.

updated on: 02/22/2023*** 9:29 PM