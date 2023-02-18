The XFL has a lot to offer this season and teams have a roster of experienced head coaches ready with the best game plans for each game. Check here the head coaches for each XFL team.

Everyone wanted the XFL back and it's finally here, after a rocky start to 2020 things are back to a new normal with multiple football leagues to watch while the NFL is off the air. The XFL is one of the leagues that will offer football during the non-NFL months.

The XFL teams are not amateurs, all the franchises have pro players who played college football and were not drafted or some were cut from an NFL team.

The quality of the game is expected to be as good or better than the NFL since the XFL has some different rules, one of them is about the play clock, in the XFL it is 35 seconds while in the NFL it is 40 seconds.

Who are the head coaches for the 2023 XFL season?

Most head coaches have college football experience, while others like Wade Phillips have a lot of NFL experience as he head coached for the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys.

Team Head coach Arlington Renegades Bob Stoops Houston Roughnecks Wade Phillips Orlando Guardians Terrell Buckley San Antonio Brahmas Hines Ward DC Defenders Reggie Barlow Seattle Sea Dragons Jim Haslett St. Louis BattleHawks Anthony Becht Vegas Vipers Rod Woodson

Other head coaches were NFL players, Terrell Buckley is one of them, he was a cornerback for multiple NFL teams from 1992 to 2005.