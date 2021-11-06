Alabama against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Week 10 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 3 Alabama (7-1) and LSU (4-4) meet in for a Week 10 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Last game against a big coach. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Alabama are in a good position in the 2021 NCAA season with seven wins and only one loss, the last two games were wins for them. Before Bye Week, Alabama won against Tennessee 52-24 to rest with a two-game winning streak.

LSU are struggling with 4-4 overall, a single win in the past four weeks against No. 20 Florida 49-42. The most recent game was a 17-31 loss to Ole Miss on the road. After this game LSU return home to play the last three games of the season and Ed Orgeron's career as head coach.

Alabama vs LSU: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama vs LSU: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Alabama vs LSU: Storylines

Alabama's first win in the 2021 NCAA season against a rival from the Southeastern Conference was on Sept. 18 against the Florida Gators 31-29. In addition, that game was the third consecutive victory for the team. Alabama Crimson Tide's only loss at the SEC was against Texas A&M 38-41. Alabama are scoring an average of 45.9 points per game as the second-best offense of the season and the defense is allowing only 20.6.

LSU have enough time to close the season with a positive record, but this game against Alabama is the most difficult against an SEC rival. The last four games were against Top 25 teams, three losses and one win against Florida Gators at home 49-42. LSU are scoring an average of 30.5 points per game, the defense allows up to 28.8 points per game.

Max Johnson as a starter with LSU has thrown for 162/264 passes completed, 61.4%, 2008 yards, 7.6 yards per attempt, 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for 146.5 rate overall. Bryce Young with Alabama is doing an exceptional job with 188/268 passes, 70.1%, 2453 yards, 9.2 yards per attempt, 26 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Alabama vs LSU in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 10 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: SEC Network, SECNetwork.com, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Alabama vs LSU: Predictions And Odds

Alabama are favorites at home to win with -28.5 coverage points and -4700 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a lethal offense at home but the visitors are tough. LSU are underdogs with +28.5 ATS and +3100 moneyline, the totals are fixed at 67 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: LSU +28.5 ATS.



FanDuel Alabama -28.5 / -4700 Totals 67 LSU +28 / +3100

* Odds via FanDuel