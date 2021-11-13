Alabama against NM State at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Week 11 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 2 Alabama (8-1) and NM State (1-8) meet in for a Week 11 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). Looking for number one. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Alabama Crimson Tide have a clear goal this season to reach the CFP and win the title, but for now Alabama must win the last three games of the season. Another loss could be decisive for Alabama's path in the CFP. The last three weeks were victories for the Crimson Tide against Mississippi State 49-9, Tennessee 52-24 and LSU 20-14.

New Mexico State are having a bad season, it is not the first time they go through this type of negative scenario, but their only victory this season was against South Carolina State 43-35 at home. After that victory they lost five consecutive weeks.

Alabama vs NM State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama vs NM State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Alabama vs NM State: Storylines

Alabama with one loss can play in the College Football Playoff, also with two losses but things would be more complicated for them. Alabama Crimson Tide opened the season by winning the first five weeks against Miami, Mercer, Florida, Southern Mississippi and Ole Miss. Those five victories were key to demonstrating the good form in which Crimson Tide has been playing the 2021-22 NCAA college football season. Alabama's only loss was to Texas A&M in Week 6. The home team, Alabama, has the fourth-best offensive line of the season averaging 43 points per game.

New Mexico State Aggies have no positive numbers this season, they lost the last five games against Hawaii twice, San Jose State, Nevada, and Utah State State. The Aggies are a mess this season, their offensive line is scoring just 23.1 points per game and the defense allows up to 38.1 points per game. Before the recent 13-35 loss to Utah State at home, the Aggies were scoring an average of 31 points on the road, it seems they play better on the road than at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Alabama vs NM State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 11 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+, SEC Network, ESPN App, ESPN.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Alabama vs NM State: Predictions And Odds

Alabama are favorites with -21.5 points to cover and -1400 moneyline at FanDuel, they have an offense capable of scoring more than 30 points against visitors but the defense has struggled this season. New Mexico State are underdogs with +21.5 and +925 moneyline. The best pick for this College Football game is: Alabama -21.5.



FanDuel Alabama -21.5 / -1400 Totals --- NM State +21.5 / +925

* Odds via FanDuel