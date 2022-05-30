Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other to try to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 French Open. Check out everything you need about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

In a rematch of the Madrid Open final, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other at the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Zverev has been one of the most successful young players of the last few years, winning two ATP Finals, an Olympic medal and five ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. However, he still hasn’t been able to lift a major, losing the US Open final in 2020 against Dominic Thiem. He will try to reach his second semi final at Roland Garros, after last year’s. So far, he hasn’t had any trouble in Paris, defeating Zapata Miralles in the last round.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is coming to this match after two resounding victories against Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov. The youngster has four titles this year, including his two first Masters 1000, one of those being the Madrid Open, which he won by defeating Zverev in the final. With an ascendant career, this 19-year-old is determined to take home his first major sooner rather than later.

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Time: 8:30 AM (estimated)

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the fourth match between these two players. Zverev has the upper-hand with two victories, while Alcaraz has only beaten him once. However, that victory precisely came in their most recent encounter in the final of the Madrid Open 2022, in which Alcaraz was clearly the dominant one (6-3, 6-1).

How to watch or live stream Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The match between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz for the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 to be played on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -425, while German Alexander Zverev has odds of +290, according to Caesars.

Caesars Alexander Zverev +290 Carlos Alcaraz -425

