Arizona and Colorado meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The home team lost a conference game last week. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Wildcats are set to face their second conference game in the PAC-12, but in Week 4 they lost to California 31-49. So far the Wildcats' record is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

The Buffaloes are yet to win a single game in 2022, four weeks losing every game against TCU, Air Force, Minnesota and UCLA. The most recent loss was at home, plus that was the third straight game where the Buffaloes allowed more than forty points.

Arizona vs Colorado: Date

Arizona and Colorado play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 1 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The Wildcats have a lackluster record but at least they aren't suffering like the winless visitors.

Arizona vs Colorado: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arizona vs Colorado at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Arizona and Colorado at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is P12N