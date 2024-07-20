Angel Reese will play for the first time ever as a teammate of Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Phoenix. It’s one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year due to the rivalry they’ve built since their days in college basketball.

Reese and Clark had epic matchups in the National Championship Game and the Elite Eight representing LSU and Iowa. Now, they’ve taken it to the next level with the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever.

It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, Angel Reese sparked a massive controversy by saying Caitlin Clark is not the face of the WNBA. From that moment on, she’s trying to push in the race for Rookie of the Year.

“I think so many people are watching women’s basketball right now. It all started from the national championship game. I’ve dealing with this for two years now. I’ll take the bad guy role and I’ll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates. I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that. It’s not just because of one person (Caitlin Clark).”

Angel Reese sends special message to Caitlin Clark

However, things seems to be starting to change. Rather than producing another beef between them, Angel Reese acknowledged before the All-Star Game that it is really special to share the court with Caitlin Clark. It all happened in an interview for ESPN.

“Everybody can cheer for both of us for one day. That’s going to be cool. I’m excited. This is going to be the first of many. I know we’re going to be in All Star teams together in the future. Olympic teams together. Women’s sports is going into a rise and I’m happy.”