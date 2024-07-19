Caitlin Clark will play with Angel Reese for the first time in her career during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game. After their tremendous rivalry in three epic matches between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, the world is waiting to see them finally as teammates.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been her teammate before. Not even at USA Basketball. I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn’t take away from everyone else. I don’t want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that’s not fair to them.”

Although those were Caitlin’s wishes before the game, the WNBA is expecting record TV ratings this Saturday. It’s a unique matchup featuring Team USA and the stars of the league.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in shooting competition

This Friday, before the long awaited All-Star Game, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were caught in practice during a very peculiar competition set up by head coach Cheryl Miller.

Half-court shots took place and, even though Caitlin seemed to have the advantage due to her three-point skills, the long range contest belonged to Reese.

In the video which immediately went viral, Caitlin Clark took the first shot and barely missed. Then, Angel Reese scored an incredible basket and started to celebrate with her teammates. By the way, the star of Indiana Fever didn’t look that happy watching that unfold.