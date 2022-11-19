Arkansas take on Ole Miss at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arkansas and Ole Miss meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The home team wants to break the current losing streak before closing the season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Razorbacks last won a game on October 29 against Auburn on the road 41-27 in what was Arkansas' second winning streak of the season.

The Rebels are the No. 14 team in the nation, they would be in a better spot within the Top 25 but in the last three weeks they lost two games, one against LSU 20-45 on the road and the most recent was against Alabama in house 24-30.

Arkansas and Ole Miss play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The visitors have a better record than the home team and they are willing to win this game at all costs..

Arkansas vs Ole Miss: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Arkansas and Ole Miss at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is SECN.

