Auburn against Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Week 13 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Auburn (6-5) and No. 3 Alabama (10-1) meet in for a Week 13 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM (ET). Top 25 team on the road. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Auburn have one last big game before closing the regular season, they lost the last three games and are looking for a win to close the season with positive numbers. The most recent game for Auburn was an on-the-road loss to South Carolina.

Alabama Crimson Tide are good, but the CFP committee doesn't think so. They have had to confront several realities this season, one of which is that a winning record is no guarantee of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Auburn vs Alabama: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn vs Alabama: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Auburn vs Alabama: Storylines

Auburn lost a game against South Carolina that was dominated by them in the first quarter at 14-0. But Auburn's defensive line had serious problems and at the end of the first half the game was tied 14-14. South Carolina won the second half 7-3 and the Auburn Tigers were left without a relatively easy victory. The home team, Auburn Tigers, are scoring an average of 30.3 points per game as the 55th offense of the season, while the defense allows 22 points per game.

Alabama continue to prove that they are one of the best teams of the 2021 NCAA college football season, they have 10 solid victories, and only one loss in Week 6 against Texas A&M Aggies 38-41. After that loss, the team and Nick Saban came under fire, not only for the loss, but for the loss of a winning streak against Texas A&M. After this game, Alabama plays the nation's No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at a neutral stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide are scoring an average of 44.4 points per game as the second-best offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Auburn vs Alabama in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 13 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options available in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App.

Auburn vs Alabama: Predictions And Odds

The most recent game between them, on November 28, 2020, was a victory for Alabama at home 42-13, they are favorites to win this game but the home team, Auburn Tigers won a game against them on November 30, 2019 at home 48-45. The best pick for this College Football game is: Auburn +20.5.



FanDuel Auburn +20.5 / +1050 Totals 57 Alabama -20.5 / -1300

