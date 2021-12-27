Auburn take on Houston at Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the Birmingham Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Auburn vs Houston: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Birmingham Bowl

Auburn and Houston meet in the Birmingham Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. A weak team due to the loss of a top quarterback and another team wanting to win the last game of the year. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Auburn Tigers closed the regular season with a 6-6 overall record, but the team's conference record was negative at 3-5 in the SEC West Division. But the worst news for the Tigers was that Bo Nix transfered to Oregon. Now the Tigers have TJ Finley as a starter to play in this bowl.

Houston Cougars were further superior with 11-2 overall in the AP Poll's 21st spot, the team won 8 games in the American Conference West Division and lost only one to Cincinnati during the conference championship game.

Auburn vs Houston: Date

Auburn and Houston play for the 2021 Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, December 28 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The Tigers' offense won't be the same without Bo Nix, and the Cougars can take advantage of the absence of the starting QB to crush the Tigers mercilessly.

Auburn vs Houston: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Auburn vs Houston at the 2021 Birmingham Bowl

This game for the 2021 Birmingham Bowl, Auburn and Houston at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 28, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

