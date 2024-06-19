Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have a new rivalry in the WNBA which is breaking many records.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have started a new rivalry in the WNBA. Each game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky becomes a frenzy on social media leaving a lot of storylines for fans and experts.

In their first matchup, the Fever got a 71-70 victory with a discrete performance from Clark: 11 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds. However, she made headlines after receiving a massive hit from Chennedy Carter.

At first, the play wasn’t even called a foul, but, following a thorough analysis, the WNBA upgraded the action to a flagrant foul. In a sequence which immediately went viral, Reese applauded the action from the bench.

In the second duel, Indiana repeated the dose and won 91-83 thanks to a sensational game for Clark with 23 points. Nevertheless, all the attention was diverted to another flagrant foul by Angel Reese who hit Caitlin in the head.

Caitlin Clark is the new face of WNBA (Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get incredible TV ratings

Last Sunday’s game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky delivered the highest TV ratings in 23 years for the WNBA. According to a report from CBS, the long awaited duel of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese averaged 2.25 million viewers.

Furthermore, during many moments of the broadcast, the game had incredible peaks of more than 3 million viewers. This means fans are eager to see this new rivalry.

When will Caitlin Clark face Angel Reese?

The next game in which Caitlin Clark will face Angel Reese is scheduled for Sunday, June 23 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Then, the last meeting will be on August 30 also with Sky as the home team.