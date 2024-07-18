Caitlin Clark broke one of the most difficult records in WNBA history with the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark is having an amazing rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Right now, the legend of the Iowa Hawkeyes is currently third favorite to claim the MVP award.

She is just behind veteran stars of the league such as A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Since Caitlin was left out of the Olympic roster for Paris 2024, the young sensation took her game to another level.

Now, during a long awaited game in the WNBA between the Fever and Dallas Wings, Caitlin broke one of the most impressive records in history. Just unstoppable.

Caitlin Clark gets new record in WNBA

Caitlin Clark got 19 assists against the Wings and that’s a new record in WNBA history. However, the rookie was visibly frustrated as the Fever lost 101-93 at Arlington.

“I just try to set my teammates up for success. I think at times I can almost overpass, especially with AB (Aliyah Boston). I’m just looking to set her up so much. My eyes are just always on our post players.”

The previous record with 18 assists belonged to Courtney Vandersloot. Indiana are currently in a tremendous fight to clinch the final playoff spot. They’re in seventh place with a record of 11-15. Head coach Christie Sides is just amazed by Caitlin’s talent.

“Nineteen assists is incredible. That’s just incredible. She has the ability and vision to see things. We are just getting better and better as we play with her. To be on the same page with her.”