Dana White, president of the UFC, has announced that there will be a huge cash reward for some selected fans at Noche UFC at the Sphere.

Noche UFC is shaping up to be an exciting event for fans. UFC president Dana White recognizes the effort it takes to attend, which is why he’s offering a huge cash reward to those at the Sphere.

Dana White is one of the fastest-growing figures in American sports business. Recognizing the potential of mixed martial arts, he became UFC president in 2001 and CEO in 2023, driving the organization’s explosive growth.

At 55, White continues to elevate the UFC. His latest move brings the octagon to the stunning Sphere venue, where Noche UFC will take center stage in this spectacular setting.

Dana White promises a huge cash prize for some fans at Noche UFC

Dana White has always aimed to make fans feel connected to the UFC. Now, he’s elevating the experience by bringing mixed martial arts to an exciting new venue, the Sphere, which promises to be a captivating attraction for attendees.

White has described Noche UFC as a “love letter” to Mexico’s contributions to combat sports. Taking place on a weekend that coincides with Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations, White wants to emphasize the cultural significance of the country during this special event.

In an effort to make fans feel even more involved, White has announced a huge cash prize, with Easter Eggs hidden in the cinematic displays that will be part of the show.

“There are also going to be Easter eggs in each one of these films, and we’re working it out with legal right now,” White said about the contest at the Sphere. “But what I want to do is, if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, I’ll give you twenty-five thousand dollars.”

The UFC CEO also mentioned that these Easter Eggs will be cleverly concealed within the visuals, offering a substantial cash reward. All fans attending the event at the Sphere will have the opportunity to participate in the contest.

Which is the lineup for Noche UFC?

The Sphere is set to host the highly anticipated Noche UFC event this year, featuring five main card bouts. Additionally, five preliminary fights will be preceded by a movie projected on the venue’s massive screen, creating a unique experience for attendees.

(c) Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – UFC Men’s Bantamweight title

(c) Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – UFC women’s Flyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes – Featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics – Lightweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne – Men’s Flyweight

Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Lightweight

Irena Aldana vs. Norma Dumont – Women’s Bantamweight

Edgar Chairez vs. Kevin Borjas – Men’s Flyweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza – Women’s Strawweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng – Men’s Bantamweight

