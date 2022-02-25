Daniil Medvedev will come against Rafael Nadal tonight at the Arena GNP Seguros in the 2022 Mexican Open Men’s Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal will face off at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco in the Semi-Finals of the Mexican Open 2022 today, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 PM (ET). Here, check out the Mexican Open Men's tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H, and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their sixth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Rafael Nadal of Spain is the favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far, while Daniil Medvedev of Russia has grabbed a triumph just once to this day.

Their last duel took place on January 30, 2022, and it ended in a 3-2 (2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5) thriller win for the Spanish player at the 2022 Australian Open Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time this year, this time in the Mexican Open semis.

Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines

Daniil Medvedev has had to beat Benoit Paire of France 2-0 (6-3, 6-4), Pablo Andujar of Spain 2-0 (6-1, 6-2), and Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 2-0 (6-2, 6-3) to reach the Mexican Open Men's Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has set up a meeting with the ATP first-ranked player after overcoming Denis Kudla 2-0 (6-3, 6-2) and Stefan Kozlov 2-0 (6-0, 6-3), and Tommy Paul 2-0 (6-0, 7-6), all of the United States.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 11, 2019, and it ended in a 2-0 (6-3, 6-0) win for Rafa in the 2019 Rogers Cup Semi-Finals. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will get to progress to the 2022 Mexican Open Men's Final.

How to watch or live stream Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The 2022 ATP Mexican Open Semi-Finals duel between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal, to be played today, at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel.

Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions and Odds

The odds are in favor of Daniil Medvedev. BetMGM see him as the firm favorite to proceed into the ATP Acapulco Final, and thus they have given him 1.67 odds. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal has 2.15 odds to cause an upset and play in Sunday’s Final.

