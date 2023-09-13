Deion Sanders isn’t satisfied at all. During the start of a new season in college football, Colorado beat TCU 45-42 on the road. No one expected this result as the Buffaloes were 21-point underdogs. Then, they took down Nebraska with a resounding 36-14 victory.

“We told you we were coming. We told you. You though we were joking. And guess what? We keep receipts. We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. We do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable.”

As a consequence, thousands of fans in NCAA are looking closely the schedule of Colorado to see if something bigger is really possible. Deion Sanders had another tremendous answer for those expectations.

Deion Sanders compares himself to Santa Claus

Colorado are getting ready to host Colorado State at Folsom Field in another rivalry game of Week 3 in college football. According to Deion Sanders, even with an impressive start, there’s no time for early celebrations.

“I don’t have time to enjoy the moment. Santa (Claus) don’t have time. You know. He gotta deliver the gifts. He ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies. Okay. That’s all he gets. I ain’t got that time for that.”

Now, a team which supposedly would win only two or three games (according to the experts) might deliver a surprise for the ages. After Colorado State, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will have the toughest stretch on their schedule. If they survive Oregon and USC, there will be national championship talk.