Deion Sanders wasn’t joking when he predicted Colorado would be a contender in college football. After a 45-42 victory on the road against TCU as 21-point underdogs, the Buffaloes are the biggest story in the new season.

As a consequence, the schedule is suddenly of national attention. Their next four games are Nebraska, Colorado State, Oregon and USC. If Coach Prime survives that stretch undefeated, anything is possible.

However, Deion Sanders understands Colorado will have a major challenge facing Nebraska. In front of him, there will be a head coach with experience in the NFL such as Matt Rhule.

Deion Sanders had special words for Matt Rhule ahead of Colorado vs Nebraska

The impact of Colorado is tremendous. Now, the battle between the Buffaloes and the Cornhuskers is the most anticipated game of Week 2. Deion Sanders shared his thoughts about Matt Rhule.

“They’re well coached. I like him. He’s done a phenomenal job with that team trying to get them in the right direction. They play hard. They play tough. I do admire what he did in Baylor and I know things didn’t go the way they wanted to go in Carolina (NFL). We have to be prepared for a dogfight.”

How much money does Deion Sanders make at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could lift the final number. For example, Coach of the Year or National Championship.