Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep will face each other for a place in the 2022 Wimbledon women’s single finals. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2022 Wimbledon semi-finals in the US

Romanian Simona Halep is in the quest of her second Wimbledon title, and she will face Elena Rybakina to try to reach the final in the 2022 Championships. In this article you will find information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

Halep won her first Wimbledon title in 2019, when she beat Serena Williams in the final, to complete the career Grand Slam. The Romanian, current no. 18 in the WTA rankings, has shown her best level in the tournament, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 to reach this instance.

Meanwhile, the Russian-born Elena Rybakina, who is representing Kazakhstan in the tournament, has already improved her best result in a Grand Slam, after defeating Ajla Tomljanović in the quarter-finals.

Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Time: 8:30 AM ET (after Jabeur vs Maria)

Location: Center Court, Wimbledon.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 AM*

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

*It will start after Jabeur vs Maria

Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep: Storylines and head-to-head

Rybakina and Halep have faced each other on three occasions, with the Rumanian having the upper-hand thanks to 2 victories. They last faced each other in the US Open 2021 Round of 32, which Halep won in three sets.

How to watch or live stream Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep in the US

The match between Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep for the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Thursday, July 7, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and ESPN.

Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match and Simona Halep is the strong favorite with odds of 1.3, while Elena Rybakina has odds of 3.40, according to BetMGM.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Simona Halep 1.30 Elena Rybakina 3.40

*Odds by BetMGM