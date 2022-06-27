The Wimbledon 2022 edition is set be played at the All England Club from June 27 to July 10. The current champion Novak Djokovic seeks a new Grand Slam title to his resume. While the WTA's current champion Ashley Barty won't defend her title because she retired in March. If you are in the US, you can watch or live stream on fuboTV.

In addition, Russian and Belorussian players aren't allowed to play in the tournament due to the Russian-Ukraine war that continues to be going in the Western Europe territory. This includes the No.1 ATP player Daniil Medvedev.

However, the ATP and WTA stated that both entities will remove the ranking points to the players that are going to play in the tournament. Although, the money prizes are still in place for a total of £40 million pounds.

Wimbledon 2022: Seeding Players

Wimbledon 2022: ATP players seeding list

Seed ATP Rank Player
1 3 Novak Djokovic
2 4 Rafael Nadal
3 6 Casper Ruud
4 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas
5 7 Carlos Alcaraz
6 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime
7 10 Hubert Hurkacz
8 11 Matteo Berrettini
9 12 Cameron Norrie
10 13 Jannik Sinner
11 14 Taylor Fritz
12 15 Diego Schwartzman
13 16 Denis Shapovalov
14 17 Marin Cilic
15 18 Reilly Opelka
16 20 Pablo Carreño Busta
17 19 Roberto Bautista Agut
18 21 Grigor Dimitrov
19 27 Alex de Minaur
20 24 John Isner
21 25 Botic van de Zandschulp
22 26 Nikoloz Basilashvili
23 28 Frances Tiafoe
24 29 Holger Rune
25 30 Miomir Kecmanovic
26 31 Filip Krajinovic
27 54 Lorenzo Sonego
28 33 Dan Evans
29 34 Jenson Brooksby
30 32 Tommy Paul
31 35 Sebastian Baez
32 36 Oscar Otte

Wimbledon 2022: WTA players seeding list

Seed WTA Rank Player
1 1 Iga Swiatek
2 3 Annett Kontaveit
3 2 Ons Jabeur
4 4 Paula Badosa
5 5 Maria Sakkari
6 7 Karolina Pliskova
7 8 Danielle Collins
8 9 Jessica Pegula
9 10 Garbiñe Muguruza
10 11 Emma Raducanu
11 12 Coco Gauff
12 17 Jelena Ostapenko
13 14 Barbora Krejcikova
14 16 Belinda Bencic
15 19 Angelique Kerber
16 18 Simona Halep
17 23 Elena Rybakina
18 22 Jil Teichmann
19 24 Masidon Keys
20 25 Amanda Anisimova
21 27 Camila Giorgi
22 29 Martina Trevisan
23 28 Beatriz Haddad Maia
24 31 Elise Mertens
25 26 Petra Kvitova
26 32 Sorana Cirstea
27 33 Yulia Putintseva
28 36 Alison Riske
29 34 Anhelina Kalinina
30 39 Shelby Rogers
31 38 Kaia Kanepi
32 45 Sara Sorribes Tormo
33 41 Zhang Shuai

Wimbledon 2022: Dates

The All England Club is set to host the Wimbledon 2022 from June 27, 2022 to July 10, 2022. The first four rounds will be played between June 27 to July 4. Then, the schedule is to play from the quaterfinals, to a single final game. The date list is as follows:

  • First Round: June 27-28
  • Second Round: June 29-30
  • Third Round: July 1-2
  • Fourth Round: July 3-4
  • Quaterfinals: July 5-6
  • Women's Semifinals: July 7
  • Men's Semifinals: July 8
  • Women's Finals: July 9
  • Men's Finals: July 10

Wimbledon 2022: Bracket

Wimbledon 2022: ATP Bracket

Wimbledon 2022: WTA Bracket

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon in the US

Wimbledon 2022 to be played between from June 27, 2022 to July 10, 2022 to be held at the All England Club will be broadcast on FuboTV for the United States. The first four rounds are set to played between June 27 to July 4.

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon anywhere

If you want to watch the Wimbledon 2022 edition to be played between from June 27, 2022 to July 10, 2022 to be held at the All England Club but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

 

 