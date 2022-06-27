The Wimbledon 2022 edition is set be played at the All England Club from June 27 to July 10. The current champion Novak Djokovic seeks a new Grand Slam title to his resume. While the WTA's current champion Ashley Barty won't defend her title because she retired in March. If you are in the US, you can watch or live stream on fuboTV.
In addition, Russian and Belorussian players aren't allowed to play in the tournament due to the Russian-Ukraine war that continues to be going in the Western Europe territory. This includes the No.1 ATP player Daniil Medvedev.
However, the ATP and WTA stated that both entities will remove the ranking points to the players that are going to play in the tournament. Although, the money prizes are still in place for a total of £40 million pounds.
Wimbledon 2022: Seeding Players
Wimbledon 2022: ATP players seeding list
|Seed
|ATP Rank
|Player
|1
|3
|Novak Djokovic
|2
|4
|Rafael Nadal
|3
|6
|Casper Ruud
|4
|5
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|5
|7
|Carlos Alcaraz
|6
|9
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|7
|10
|Hubert Hurkacz
|8
|11
|Matteo Berrettini
|9
|12
|Cameron Norrie
|10
|13
|Jannik Sinner
|11
|14
|Taylor Fritz
|12
|15
|Diego Schwartzman
|13
|16
|Denis Shapovalov
|14
|17
|Marin Cilic
|15
|18
|Reilly Opelka
|16
|20
|Pablo Carreño Busta
|17
|19
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|18
|21
|Grigor Dimitrov
|19
|27
|Alex de Minaur
|20
|24
|John Isner
|21
|25
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|22
|26
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|23
|28
|Frances Tiafoe
|24
|29
|Holger Rune
|25
|30
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|26
|31
|Filip Krajinovic
|27
|54
|Lorenzo Sonego
|28
|33
|Dan Evans
|29
|34
|Jenson Brooksby
|30
|32
|Tommy Paul
|31
|35
|Sebastian Baez
|32
|36
|Oscar Otte
Wimbledon 2022: WTA players seeding list
|Seed
|WTA Rank
|Player
|1
|1
|Iga Swiatek
|2
|3
|Annett Kontaveit
|3
|2
|Ons Jabeur
|4
|4
|Paula Badosa
|5
|5
|Maria Sakkari
|6
|7
|Karolina Pliskova
|7
|8
|Danielle Collins
|8
|9
|Jessica Pegula
|9
|10
|Garbiñe Muguruza
|10
|11
|Emma Raducanu
|11
|12
|Coco Gauff
|12
|17
|Jelena Ostapenko
|13
|14
|Barbora Krejcikova
|14
|16
|Belinda Bencic
|15
|19
|Angelique Kerber
|16
|18
|Simona Halep
|17
|23
|Elena Rybakina
|18
|22
|Jil Teichmann
|19
|24
|Masidon Keys
|20
|25
|Amanda Anisimova
|21
|27
|Camila Giorgi
|22
|29
|Martina Trevisan
|23
|28
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|24
|31
|Elise Mertens
|25
|26
|Petra Kvitova
|26
|32
|Sorana Cirstea
|27
|33
|Yulia Putintseva
|28
|36
|Alison Riske
|29
|34
|Anhelina Kalinina
|30
|39
|Shelby Rogers
|31
|38
|Kaia Kanepi
|32
|45
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|33
|41
|Zhang Shuai
Wimbledon 2022: Dates
The All England Club is set to host the Wimbledon 2022 from June 27, 2022 to July 10, 2022. The first four rounds will be played between June 27 to July 4. Then, the schedule is to play from the quaterfinals, to a single final game. The date list is as follows:
- First Round: June 27-28
- Second Round: June 29-30
- Third Round: July 1-2
- Fourth Round: July 3-4
- Quaterfinals: July 5-6
- Women's Semifinals: July 7
- Men's Semifinals: July 8
- Women's Finals: July 9
- Men's Finals: July 10
Wimbledon 2022: Bracket
Wimbledon 2022: ATP Bracket
Wimbledon 2022: WTA Bracket
How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon in the US
Wimbledon 2022 to be played between from June 27, 2022 to July 10, 2022 to be held at the All England Club will be broadcast on FuboTV for the United States. The first four rounds are set to played between June 27 to July 4.
How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon anywhere
If you want to watch the Wimbledon 2022 edition to be played between from June 27, 2022 to July 10, 2022 to be held at the All England Club but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.