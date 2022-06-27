The All England Club is set to host the Wimbledon 2022 edition. Check out every detail of the most prestigious Grand Slam of the season.

The Wimbledon 2022 edition is set be played at the All England Club from June 27 to July 10. The current champion Novak Djokovic seeks a new Grand Slam title to his resume. While the WTA's current champion Ashley Barty won't defend her title because she retired in March.

In addition, Russian and Belorussian players aren't allowed to play in the tournament due to the Russian-Ukraine war that continues to be going in the Western Europe territory. This includes the No.1 ATP player Daniil Medvedev.

However, the ATP and WTA stated that both entities will remove the ranking points to the players that are going to play in the tournament. Although, the money prizes are still in place for a total of £40 million pounds.

Wimbledon 2022: Seeding Players

Wimbledon 2022: ATP players seeding list

Seed ATP Rank Player 1 3 Novak Djokovic 2 4 Rafael Nadal 3 6 Casper Ruud 4 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5 7 Carlos Alcaraz 6 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7 10 Hubert Hurkacz 8 11 Matteo Berrettini 9 12 Cameron Norrie 10 13 Jannik Sinner 11 14 Taylor Fritz 12 15 Diego Schwartzman 13 16 Denis Shapovalov 14 17 Marin Cilic 15 18 Reilly Opelka 16 20 Pablo Carreño Busta 17 19 Roberto Bautista Agut 18 21 Grigor Dimitrov 19 27 Alex de Minaur 20 24 John Isner 21 25 Botic van de Zandschulp 22 26 Nikoloz Basilashvili 23 28 Frances Tiafoe 24 29 Holger Rune 25 30 Miomir Kecmanovic 26 31 Filip Krajinovic 27 54 Lorenzo Sonego 28 33 Dan Evans 29 34 Jenson Brooksby 30 32 Tommy Paul 31 35 Sebastian Baez 32 36 Oscar Otte

Wimbledon 2022: WTA players seeding list

Seed WTA Rank Player 1 1 Iga Swiatek 2 3 Annett Kontaveit 3 2 Ons Jabeur 4 4 Paula Badosa 5 5 Maria Sakkari 6 7 Karolina Pliskova 7 8 Danielle Collins 8 9 Jessica Pegula 9 10 Garbiñe Muguruza 10 11 Emma Raducanu 11 12 Coco Gauff 12 17 Jelena Ostapenko 13 14 Barbora Krejcikova 14 16 Belinda Bencic 15 19 Angelique Kerber 16 18 Simona Halep 17 23 Elena Rybakina 18 22 Jil Teichmann 19 24 Masidon Keys 20 25 Amanda Anisimova 21 27 Camila Giorgi 22 29 Martina Trevisan 23 28 Beatriz Haddad Maia 24 31 Elise Mertens 25 26 Petra Kvitova 26 32 Sorana Cirstea 27 33 Yulia Putintseva 28 36 Alison Riske 29 34 Anhelina Kalinina 30 39 Shelby Rogers 31 38 Kaia Kanepi 32 45 Sara Sorribes Tormo 33 41 Zhang Shuai

Wimbledon 2022: Dates

The first four rounds will be played between June 27 to July 4. Then, the schedule is to play from the quaterfinals, to a single final game. The date list is as follows:

First Round: June 27-28

Second Round: June 29-30

Third Round: July 1-2

Fourth Round: July 3-4

Quaterfinals: July 5-6

Women's Semifinals: July 7

Men's Semifinals: July 8

Women's Finals: July 9

Men's Finals: July 10

Wimbledon 2022: Bracket

