ESPN's host Stephen A. Smith admits he 'could be next' after recent wave of massive layoffs

Stephen A. Smith is not having a great time. The host has addressed the recent wave of massive layoffs in ESPN, and he has openly expressed that he ‘could be the next one’ to leave the network.

In America, Stephen A. Smith is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in sports. His opinions consistently carry significant weight among fans, who are eager to listen to whatever he has to say.

Unfortunately, his time as a host for ESPN is in jeopardy. The network has had a wave of massive layoffs recently, and the 55-year-old has addressed the matter with a tough statement about himself.

Stephen A. smith shares his honest take about ESPN’s wave of massive layoffs

Stephen A. Smith’s career has been remarkable. The journalist is widely regarded as one of the greatest host nowadays in America, but his time with ESPN could be over soon.

In recent days, the network has had a wave of massive layoffs, including huge on.air stars like Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Todd McShay, Matt Hasselbeck, among others. As for Stephen A. Smith, he knows he could leave ESPN in the near future.

“Let me tell you all something. Don’t ever, ever, ever in your life as a Black person take anything for granted. I told you before, when white folks catch a cold, Black folks catch pneumonia.

“This ain’t the end. More is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next,” Smith said.