Rafael Nadal will play Felix Auger-Aliassime today in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open. In this article you will learn everything you need about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the fourth round of the 2022 French Open today

Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime will play each other for the fourth round of the 2022 French Open today aiming to get a ticket for the second week of the second Grand Slam of the year. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

13-time champion Nadal has beaten Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp to get into the fourth round. The Spaniard is trying to win his 22nd Grand Slam and extend his record as the man with most majors in history. However, he now has a tough test.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, number 9 in the world rankings, has defeated Juan Pablo Varillas, Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Filip Krajinovic. The Canadian is looking to get into his second quarterfinals of the year, after reaching that stage at the Australian Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Time: 8:30 AM (estimated)

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the second time that Nadal and Auger-Aliassime face each other at the ATP Tour. In their only previous match, which took place at Madrid 2019, also on clay, the Spaniard took the victory with a double 6-3.

How to watch or live stream Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rafael Nadal for the fourth round of the French Open 2022 to be played today, May 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and, unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -700, while Auger-Aliassime has odds of +450, according to Caesars.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Felix Auger-Aliassime +450 Rafael Nadal -700

*Odds by Caesars